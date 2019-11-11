This Three Stooges–style ineptitude is like the other FUBARs the administration has committed. Consider the “travel ban,” which was rolled out with no warning one week after Trump’s inauguration. That ban read as if it had been dictated to a bunch of teenagers by a Ouija board; lower courts blocked it. The same problems afflicted the second “ban,” announced on March 6, also blocked. In September, the administration finally produced a version that made it through Supreme Court review. Though I was disappointed in the Court’s decision, the administration went into the battle with a lot of law on its side; it nearly squandered that advantage.

The same sloppiness cost the administration a probable win in last spring’s census case. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross wanted a question on the census form asking for citizenship status for each member of every American household. Critics said doing so would make the count less accurate, thus violating the Census Act. Ross and his crew threw together an “administrative record” so skimpy and dishonest that Chief Justice John Roberts couldn’t stomach it.

In area after area, as The Washington Post’s Fred Barbash documented succinctly a few months ago, bad lawyering and contempt for the rule of law have resulted in Trump initiatives being derailed in the lower courts. The judges in these cases have usually not ruled that Trump’s policies are unconstitutional. Instead, the flaws that show up over and over arise from incompetent reading of federal statutes and willful failure to follow prescribed procedures.

Administrative law is hard, to be sure; but the executive branch employs good lawyers—really, really smart and careful lawyers who love it. They can provide political appointees with good advice on how to achieve their goals. But over and over, the administration has cut these good lawyers out of the loop, and paid bitterly for it in court.

That brings us to the three cases to be argued tomorrow under the combined title Department of Homeland Security v. Regents of the University of California. The administration’s “rescission” of DACA has been blocked by three lower federal courts—leaving the program in place more than two years after Sessions tried to end it.

None of these courts has held that the government is required to maintain a DACA program. Instead, they have all held that Sessions didn’t bother to do what was needed to end it. Under principles of administrative law, that made getting rid of the program “arbitrary and capricious”—a formula that is kryptonite for administrative regulations.

To understand why, let’s understand what DACA is and isn’t. In 2012, then–Secretary of Homeland Security Janet Napolitano announced that DHS was exercising its “prosecutorial discretion” to “defer” immigration enforcement against a specific class of undocumented noncitizens living in the United States. These were the “Dreamers”—undocumented people then under the age of 31 who had been brought to the U.S. as children by their parents and who had since that time (1) avoided conviction of a serious crime and (2) were in school, had graduated from school, or had served honorably in the military. The Napolitano memo said that the department would spend its limited resources trying to deport other “removable” noncitizens—“criminal aliens,” for example. With more than 11 million undocumented people inside the U.S., Congress had appropriated enough funds to deport roughly 400,000 a year. So the agency was “deferring action” on the “Dreamer” class.