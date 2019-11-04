But never mind that. Forcing a strikingly partisan vote adds the charge of a partisan impeachment to the list of grievances that make up the president’s defense, a defense so far composed of process objections (“kangaroo court”), abandoned denials (“no quid pro quo”), argument by assertion (a “perfect phone call”), and above all, character assassination (“Human Scum”).

This last tactic has proven a reliable one for the president—who, after all, complained throughout the Mueller investigation of the “17 Angry Democrats” he felt were unjustly pursuing him. But as the Ukraine scandal winds on, and turns outward, the marginal returns associated with attacking opponents may be diminishing. The message Trump’s allies used to tar the chief U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, Bill Taylor—that he was motivated to attack the president over supposed political differences—largely failed to catch on. And the argument that gained steam on Fox News against the National Security Council staffer Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman—that the emigration of Vindman’s Ukrainian Jewish family from its home country when Vindman was three years old had somehow inculcated in the staffer a loyalty to Ukraine over U.S. interests—quickly ran into a brick wall of condemnation, even from congressional Republicans. Representative Liz Cheney, an otherwise fierce defender of the president, described the attacks on Vindman’s devotion to his country as “shameful.”

The shift to a public-facing phase of the impeachment process has a number of elements that are likely to complicate further a defense based on such attacks and complaints about Democrats and the “Deep State.”

The first is the release of actual transcripts of all of these depositions that have been taking place behind closed doors over the past several weeks. It’s one thing for the press to have access to witnesses’s opening statements, along with the top-line narrative claims from their depositions. It’s quite another thing for the press to be able to go through all of the testimony by all of the witnesses and develop its own collective narrative history of L’Affaire Ukranienne, particularly given how damaging that history is likely to be.

The second element is public testimony by those witnesses who are willing to testify. This group is large and growing, and it is composed of public servants of a type easier to denigrate when silent than when earnestly expressing their concerns and the stories behind them on national television. The president’s loss of control over the branch of government he heads has given Congress access to ambassadors, officials of the National Security Council and the Defense Department. The stories from these officials are damaging to the president to differing degrees—but none of them is likely to be favorable. And the collective impact of the parade of them telling their stories publicly will be very difficult to respond to.