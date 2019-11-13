But Biden’s aides wouldn’t confront their boss. Kent, notes the Post, “was turned away by a Biden staffer.” When Hochstein “tried to get several of Mr. Biden’s aides to broach the subject” of Hunter Biden’s activities, “they declined.” (Hochstein later went to Biden directly). Biden’s aides knew Hunter’s role at Burisma was a problem. In fact, they “were so worried about the optics,” write Thrush and Vogel, that “they enlisted State Department officials to gather facts to determine how to handle the story.” Nonetheless, “few” Biden aides, “if any, had raised the issue with Mr. Biden directly when it first arose.”

What explains the reticence? In part, staffers feared the vice president’s wrath. According to Thrush and Vogel, they didn’t see Hunter’s work at Burisma as “worth risking a scolding from Mr. Biden, who had reacted angrily when Mr. Obama’s aides raised the issue of his son’s lobbying during the 2008 campaign.” In his investigation of Hunter Biden this summer, The New Yorker’s Adam Entous uncovered the same fear. “When I asked members of Biden’s staff whether they discussed their concerns with the Vice-President,” Entous wrote, “several of them said that they had been too intimidated to do so.” A former Biden adviser told Entous, “Everyone who works for him has been screamed at.”

Biden’s aides also worried that the vice president, whose other son, Beau, died in 2015, was too fragile to handle upsetting news about Hunter. Thrush and Vogel report that “former administration officials” cited the “vice president’s shaky emotional state over Beau’s illness and death” as a reason “for backing off.” In The New Yorker, Entous suggests that aides “were wary of hurting his feelings.” A former Biden associate told Entous that painful family conversations “hurt him terribly.”

What’s striking about this dynamic is that it parallels the tug-of-war between career officials and top Hillary Clinton aides over her use of personal email for State Department business. When Clinton began using her private BlackBerry for official communication soon after becoming secretary of state, according to The Washington Post’s Robert O’Harrow Jr., “State Department security officials were distressed about the possibility that Clinton’s BlackBerry could be compromised and used for eavesdropping.” At a February 2009 meeting, the Post reported,“department security, intelligence and technology specialists, along with five officials from the National Security Agency … explained the risks to Cheryl Mills, Clinton’s chief of staff.” But Mills and other top aides did not forcefully convey those concerns to Clinton. To the contrary, they “focused intently on accommodating the secretary’s desire to use her private email account” and “neglected repeated warnings about the security of the BlackBerry.”