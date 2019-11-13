Read: William Taylor’s big impeachment reveal

Most important, Trump never really changed American policy. As Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent testified, strengthening the Ukrainian government against Russia was part of the Trump administration’s articulated global strategy. In May, when Secretary of State Mike Pompeo asked William Taylor to serve as acting ambassador to Ukraine, Pompeo affirmed the existing policy.

“During my meeting with Secretary Pompeo on May 28, I made clear to him and the others present that if U.S. policy toward Ukraine changed, he would not want me posted there and I could not stay,” Taylor testified. “He assured me that the policy of strong support for Ukraine would continue and that he would support me in defending that policy.”

By mid-August, with military aid to Ukraine frozen for no clear reason, Taylor sought to understand whether American policy had changed. He called Ulrich Brechbuhl, a top official at the State Department, who told Taylor that he was unaware of any change. The next day, Taylor called Tim Morrison, who oversaw European policy for the National Security Council. “I asked him if there had been a change in policy of strong support for Ukraine, to which he responded, ‘It remains to be seen,’” Taylor recalled. “He also told me during this call that the ‘president doesn’t want to provide any assistance at all.’”

The president does have the power to change policy, of course. It’s just that Trump never did that—or that if he did, he never told any of the people involved in implementing it. (After public and congressional scrutiny, the aid was released. There still has not been a White House meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.) No one, from the top leaders of the State Department to the White House to the embassy in Ukraine, was informed about any new policy. They were, as far as they knew, continuing to implement President Trump’s strategy.

Moreover, Trump could hardly have been seeking a new, anti-corruption policy in Ukraine. As The Washington Post reported in October, the Trump administration has sought to cut billions of dollars from anti-corruption programs around the world, including in Ukraine. As Kent testified today, Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch had worked against corruption, earning her enemies—who then mounted a smear campaign and successfully advocated for Trump to fire her.

Instead, Trump showed a consistent focus on two specific cases that are connected to his political fortunes: first, Burisma Holdings, the natural-gas company on whose board Hunter Biden served; second, a conspiracy theory that lacks substantiating evidence about Ukrainian hackers in the 2016 election. These are the cases that Trump brought up on his July 25 call with Zelensky, and they are also the cases that his aides, including Ambassadors Gordon Sondland and Kurt Volker, informed the Zelensky administration were essential to investigate in exchange for a White House meeting and the release of the military aid.