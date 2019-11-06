Nevertheless, the differences between traditional and digital advertising are differences in degree, not in kind. In any form of advertising, marketers try to match their message to their target audience. To ban digital ads because they’re better at achieving that goal is to draw a distinction without a coherent line. Campaigns have used “micro-targeted” direct mail for decades without nearly as much public outcry. TV advertising gets more targeted all the time. And, of course, as traditional pay-TV declines and some of the new streaming platforms decide to drive revenue with ads rather than compete with Netflix for subscriptions, the gap between digital and traditional will continue to erode until it disappears entirely. What will we do then?

Ban targeted political ads entirely, perhaps? But here we encounter the conceptual confusion at the core of Dorsey’s decision: What, exactly, is a political ad? If a newspaper promotes an op-ed by a columnist arguing that President Donald Trump is unfit for office, is that a political ad? If a movie studio run by a left-wing billionaire pays for ads promoting a hagiographic documentary about an up-and-coming progressive candidate, is that a political ad? If an eco-friendly brand such as Patagonia runs an awareness campaign about conserving the environment and fighting climate change, is that a political ad? There is simply no reasonable way to enforce a ban like this consistently and objectively. Partisans will continue to decry ads with messages they don’t like—the only difference is that they’ll be arguing over whether the ad’s content is political, rather than whether it’s true.

Even if it proved enforceable, Dorsey’s decision would have unintended consequences. Banning digital political advertising is likely to add to the already substantial advantage incumbents have over challengers. In his announcement, he claimed that the only political messages that deserve amplification are those that “earn reach when people decide to follow an account or retweet.” But the people most capable of generating “earned media” are those who already have lots of followers. In most cases, that’s the people already holding office—and the exceptions show that Democrats especially should be careful what they wish for. No neophyte candidate has mastered “earned media” better than Donald Trump did in the 2016 campaign.

Banning digital political ads will also likely hurt candidates who have innovative ideas that are unpopular with large donors. Would an underdog such as Bernie Sanders—the Dollar Shave Club of candidates—have been able to compete against Hillary Clinton as well as he did without the small donors that his digital presence enabled?

Instead of trying to ban digital political ads, tech platforms can use their power to improve them. They can make those ads more transparent by slapping larger, clearer labeling on those purchased by verified political candidates and super PACs—a step that would also distinguish such ads from ones placed by shadowy, less accountable sources. Platforms can also make it much easier for average people to tell how they’re being targeted. Each platform already allows you to see the data it has collected on you that it uses for ads. For example, here are Google’s directions for how to access your data; the steps are too long and convoluted, and unsavvy users will hardly ever bother. To their credit, since the 2016 election, Facebook and Google both developed searchable archives, accessible to the public, of every ad from campaigns and issue groups.