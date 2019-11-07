The first will be heard on November 12, the same day as the DACA cases. Hernandez v. Mesa asks whether there is a remedy for a Mexican citizen killed when a Border Patrol agent in the United States opens fire on someone in Mexico. Hernandez arises out of an incident at the border between El Paso, Texas, and Ciudad Juárez, Mexico—a 33-foot-wide culvert. Mexican teenagers were annoying the Border Patrol agent Jesus Mesa. Mesa, for reasons unclear, pulled his pistol and killed the 15-year-old Sergio Hernandez, who was hiding behind a culvert on Mexican soil 60 feet away. (The Border Patrol’s initial story—that Mesa had been attacked by thrown rocks and in danger—fell apart in light of cellphone-video evidence.)

Since then, Sergio’s parents have been seeking damages from Mesa in federal court. No statute specifically authorizes such a lawsuit, but in the 1970s, Warren Burger’s Court fashioned a remedy, called a Bivens lawsuit, for persons deprived of constitutional rights by federal agents. The issue in Hernandez is whether such suits should be available to a Mexican killed in Mexico by a federal agent shooting from U.S. territory.

This case has been to the Court before, during the 2016 term. On that pass, the justices did not decide the specific question, but simply set out what they thought to be the correct standard for deciding the issue. Recent cases had held that Bivens suits should not be available if there are “special factors counseling hesitation,” the Court said. The Court remanded the case to the Fifth Circuit for a fresh look. After that look, the en banc appeals court, 13–2, decided that Sergio’s family had no remedy. Allowing such suits “increases the likelihood that Border Patrol agents will ‘hesitate in making split second decisions,’” Judge Edith Jones wrote for the majority, and “threatens the political branches’ supervision of national security.”

Now the Hernandez family has come to the Supreme Court again. The government, supporting Mesa, argues that the Supreme Court’s attitude toward Bivens suits has changed since 1971, and that both foreign-policy and national-security concerns “increase the need for caution before inserting the courts into such sensitive matters.” Represented by the University of Texas professor Stephen Vladeck, the Hernandez family argues that there actually are no “special factors” to prevent Bivens liability. Courts hear law-enforcement-brutality cases all the time, they point out in their brief: “Petitioners are … pursuing a conventional excessive force claim against a rogue federal law enforcement officer.” Unlike other cases that involve high officials or new constitutional claims, they contend, this case is squarely within established Bivens precedent.

The second case is Department of Homeland Security v. Thuraissigiam, which has not yet been scheduled for argument. The case tests a speedy deportation system called “expedited removal,” created by Congress in 1996, that gives immigrants few of the procedural guarantees of regular deportation proceedings. DHS currently applies this procedure to immigrants arrested within 100 miles of the border who cannot prove that they have been in the U.S. for at least two weeks. An immigration officer must allow the alien to seek asylum and prove “credible fear” of persecution in their home country. If the proof does not satisfy the officer, the alien can be deported more or less at once. No appeal to a federal court is permitted—with a small exception. An alien can seek release through an action for habeas corpus, the old common-law writ challenging detention as unlawful. However, in these cases, the statute limits the court to asking (1) whether the individual is actually a citizen or has previously been given authorization by law to be in the U.S., and (2) whether a deportation order has in fact been entered. The immigration officer’s determination is otherwise beyond review. Conspicuous by its absence is (3) whether other provisions of the Immigration and Nationality Act should bar deportation.