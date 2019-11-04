In his 70 years as a resident, his feet barely touched pavement. He probably still thinks the subway takes tokens. He probably never waited on line for a movie, got sick on street fair Belgian Waffles, or felt the thrill of beating everyone to a cab in the rain. He never had a vicious landlord or a predatory boss, and he sure as hell never had the ultimate New York experience of suffering in silence.

I grew up in Queens, just two miles and a few hundred income tax brackets from Trump. As kids, both of us dreamed of living in Manhattan and being real New Yorkers. In the 60s, one of us had parents who got us tickets for Leonard Bernstein’s Young People’s Concerts. In the 70s, one of us took the Q17 Bus and the F Train to Madison Square Garden and paid off ushers to get into sold-out Knicks games. In the 80s, one of us lived in a studio apartment, barely making the rent while somehow going out to dinner out every night then hanging out at dive bars.

Which brings up another consideration: with all its public transportation, New York was always the one city perfect for drunkenness. Yet, the only vice Trump never had was drinking.

He lived in the greatest city in the world and missed out on everything. The same will be true for Florida.

Trump will hole up at Mar-a-Lago— what are the odds he can translate the words Mar-a-Lago into English? Ten-to-one against?— where he’ll be sequestered from almost all things Floridian. The Category 5 hurricanes and rising ocean floods on perfectly sunny days won’t touch him. He won’t sit by the pool chatting about his grandkids, he won’t reconnect with people he knew in high school 60 years ago, and he won’t rush to make the early bird at the best burger joint in town only to see an elderly diner hike down his pants and give himself an injection before the appetizers arrive.

His only true Floridian experience will be golf with a small ring of devoted right-wing entertainers/athletes/televangelists only too happy to look away as Secret Service agents dutifully kick the president’s ball on the green.

If he happens to venture out in public, he’ll realize that he’s almost as despised in Southern Florida as in New York because hordes of his neighbors will be ex-New Yorkers. Even worse, they’ll be old ex-New Yorkers well beyond the point of keeping their opinions to themselves. Their attitude upon seeing him will be: To err is human, to forgive… asinine.

Trump isn’t given to self-reflection, but while milling around the grounds of Mar-a-Lago in a Palm Beach sweat, he might just have a grand epiphany about summer in New York, all year in Florida, and the rest of his life: It’s not the heat, it’s the humiliation.

