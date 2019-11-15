David Frum: Nikki Haley’s audacious bet

But crucially, Haley tells the Mother Emanuel saga as a tale not of white supremacy but of tribal division. Again and again, she balances her condemnation of racism with condemnation of the leftists who oppose it in divisive or disruptive ways. She sympathizes with the families from Mother Emanuel who wanted the Confederate flag removed while also sympathizing with those white flag defenders who felt “under siege by Washington”—which is to say, President Obama—and by Hollywood and the media. In the course of one paragraph, she cites the police killings of Sandra Bland and Tamir Rice alongside the protests by Yale students “who erupted over supposed culturally offensive Halloween costumes”—and condemns both as examples of “racial anger and identity politics.” She acknowledges that, in the wake of the Mother Emanuel shootings, Trump’s language “was touching raw nerves,” but describes his attacks on people of color as just one symptom of a bipartisan malady. The problem, she declares, “wasn’t just one party’s rhetoric or Donald Trump’s rhetoric. Our politics were getting toxic.” Trump’s harsh language “turned me off,” but the behavior of Black Lives Matter left her “disgusted.”

Haley is the child of Indian immigrants, and she shoehorns her own upbringing into this pox-on-both-your-houses narrative. When she wanted to play kickball in third grade, a classmate told her “you have to pick a side. Are you white or are you black?” (“I’m neither…I’m brown,” Haley remembers responding. She adds that “before long, we were all playing kickball.”) After recalling that she and her sister “were disqualified from a children’s pageant because we weren’t white or black,” she derides the “pageant organizers” for having “thought in categories.” As with Mother Emanuel, the villain is not white supremacy but divisive “identity politics,” which both whites and blacks, conservatives and liberals, must overcome.

Haley’s strategy resembles the one George W. Bush employed when he ran for president in 2000. The Gingrich Congress had just impeached Bill Clinton, thus inflaming partisan hatred in Washington. Bush didn’t condemn the impeachment effort, yet he triangulated off of it, describing himself as an outsider who could overcome the divisions stoked by both sides. “I have no stake in the bitter arguments of the last few years,” he declared when accepting the Republican presidential nomination. “And I want to change the tone of Washington to one of civility and respect.”

This involved a sleight of hand. In presenting himself as the antidote to the rancor of the impeachment struggle, Bush was suggesting that Clinton—and his vice president, Al Gore, against whom Bush was running—bore equal responsibility for a process that had been thrust upon them. Haley is doing something similar. To cast herself as able to heal the nation from the rancor of the Trump era without alienating Trump’s supporters, she must suggest that the rancor isn’t primarily Trump’s fault. And so, in her book, when she inches toward a condemnation of Trump she generally returns to her safe harbor: condemning division. Within paragraphs of saying she was “deeply disturbed” by Trump’s remarks about neo-Nazis in Charlottesville, she is back to castigating “our politics, media and popular culture,” which are “exaggerating our differences, and weaponizing them.”