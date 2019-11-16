A Congressional Review Act for the Supreme Court would be similar, but it would apply to Court decisions that interpret legislation. Such a law would be constitutional, because Congress already has the power to overturn these decisions, by simply passing new laws.

It’s worth emphasizing that this power only applies to Supreme Court decisions that interpret statutes, not those that interpret the Constitution. But the majority of cases that come before the Court do not concern constitutional matters. Of the 71 cases heard by the Court during its 2017–18 term, for example, only 25 involved the Constitution. Forty-six cases—almost 65 percent—were about other issues.

These cases are often extremely important. Through its recent interpretation of the Federal Arbitration Act, the Court restricted the ability of workers to bring class-action lawsuits. In 2015, it interpreted the Clean Air Act to overturn the Obama Administration’s regulation of hazardous pollutants. The Court case challenging the Trump administration’s travel ban involved questions of statutory interpretation, as does this year’s case on the meaning of the term “sex” in Title VII of the Civil Rights Act.

Despite the significance of these cases, the hurdles to passing legislation of any kind make revisiting Court opinions a challenge, and some of the cases fly under the political radar. All too often, the Supreme Court acts as the final voice on issues of policy that are, under our constitutional system, squarely within the purview of Congress.

A CRA for the Supreme Court would address these problems. Here’s how it would work: If the Court issued a decision interpreting a statute or regulation, Congress would have 30 days to vote on whether to open a reconsideration process. If Congress voted yes, the speaker of the House, the Senate majority leader, and the minority leaders would appoint a special committee in each chamber (with proportional party membership) to design a legislative fix for the full body to vote on within the next 30 calendar days. The bill would then go to the other house, where it would be voted on within 10 days through a privileged, fast-track process, which would avoid common legislative snags like the filibuster and committee hearings. The president would then sign the law or veto it, as with any ordinary piece of legislation.

Practically, such a process would operate only in limited situations. There would have to be a majority in both the House and the Senate to vote for the new proposal, and the president would have to sign the legislation. This means that the CRA for the Supreme Court would likely be effective only when the government was unified under one party or when there was strong bipartisan consensus. This minimal review is desirable; a popular majority or bipartisan political consensus would be a precondition for deciding that the Court was out of step.