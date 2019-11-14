Read: How does impeachment work?

Although Mason only specifically referred to bills of attainder, Black offers an additional insight: The Founders abhorred bills of attainder for much the same reason they abhorred another sort of law, with which they were closely associated: ex post facto laws, which criminalize past conduct. The Founders included in the Constitution two separate clauses forbidding both the federal government and the states from passing both types of laws.

Black reasons that Mason’s remark about bills of attainder demonstrates that the Founders must have recognized that Congress didn’t have the power to eject the president from office and into eternal historical ignominy for conduct that he arguably didn’t know was wrong when he did it. His basic insight here is that Congress can’t do to the president what it is forbidden from doing to regular citizens, and he uses Mason’s comment to show that the Founders very much understood that. For that reason, in Black’s view, the only way to be true to the “spirit and equity of the bill of attainder and ex post facto clauses” in the impeachment context is to “treat as impeachable those offenses, and only those, that a reasonable man might anticipate would be thought abusive and wrong, without reference to partisan politics or differences of opinion on policy.”

The logic is straightforward enough, and the proposition easy enough to accept. But the implications are enormous. Consider two.

The first and more practical observation to be made here is that to warrant impeachment, it may not be enough for the President to do something objectively abusive, like pursue his own personal interests at the expense of the country’s. That may not be impeachable by itself if Congress has behaved in a way that creates an open question of whether such conduct is out of bounds.

Perhaps the best example of this comes from the emoluments lawsuits against President Trump that have been going on for years, one of which was brought by congressional Democrats. The suits allege that Trump has violated the Domestic and Foreign Emoluments Clauses by failing to put his assets in a blind trust and by continuing to profit from foreign and state entities—who can try to curry his favor by, for instance, buying his merchandise and renting rooms at his hotels. Whether or not you agree with the claim, and even if the Democrat-controlled House could now agree that his conduct violates the Clauses, the problem with treating Trump’s “emoluments” as a basis for impeachment is that the Department of Justice has filed brief after brief defending Trump’s right to carry on. If Congress wanted to do something about this, it could have. And for years, it chose not to. That's a fact that cuts against impeachment even now, after political power has shifted in the House, because whether action is justified or not, the delay renders the issue nakedly partisan.