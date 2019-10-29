These are fair objections. So what are the counterarguments?

Maybe the place to start is by building on the point made by Coons. The institution of the presidency is not synonymous with the occupant of the office, and there’s something worthwhile in keeping them distinct.

We frequently conflate individuals with institutions. The latter are viewed as simple extensions of the former, a stage on which to perform, something to be exploited for personal gain and glory.

But Trump, though he is president, does not define the presidency. It predated him, it will outlast him, and one day again voters can choose an American president as an expression of their highest ideals rather than of their basest instincts.

That doesn’t mean the president is above criticism, of course. It means only that in certain circumstances, now and then, we should show respect for the office rather than disdain for the officeholder. There’s no book we can pull of the shelf to tell us what those circumstances are; it’s a matter of intuition and judgment. Some of us believe that when a president is introduced at the World Series, it’s worth thinking institutionally more than individually. More than enough institutional wreckage is going on just now. It would be helpful if more of us didn’t contribute to it, even in small ways.

But there’s more to it than that. Today partisan politics is seeping into every nook and cranny of American life. There are virtually no areas fenced off from politics, no sectors free from polarization, no partisan-free zones. We don’t need the World Series to become part of the culture wars. At some point, we need places of repose.

At the dawn of the Trump presidency, Andrew Sullivan made this incisive point:

One of the great achievements of free society in a stable democracy is that many people, for much of the time, need not think about politics at all. The president of a free country may dominate the news cycle many days—but he is not omnipresent—and because we live under the rule of law, we can afford to turn the news off at times. A free society means being free of those who rule over you—to do the things you care about, your passions, your pastimes, your loves—to exult in that blessed space where politics doesn’t intervene. In that sense, it seems to me, we already live in a country with markedly less freedom.

We need Donald Trump in particular—and politics more generally—to dominate less, not more, of our national life.

Yet another reason to believe the crowd’s reaction on Sunday night was unfortunate is found in Michelle Obama’s advice during the 2016 Democratic National Convention: “When they go low, we go high.” If you believed that the “Lock her up!” chants at Trump rallies in 2016 were contemptible, then “Lock him up!” chants in 2019 aren’t something you want to encourage. Imitating what you loathed is generally a bad idea.