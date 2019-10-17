Perkins’s vision of America is now in retreat. There are fewer inspectors at the Occupational Safety and Health Administration than ever before, and investigations of workplace fatalities have soared to their highest levels in a decade. Taxi drivers have been driven to financial ruin and suicide, health-care aides work 24-hour shifts, schoolteachers in some states donate plasma and consign their clothes to survive, and undocumented workers live under the threat of deportation. From July through September, a group of Kentucky coal miners camped on railroad tracks, blocking the passage of $1 million worth of coal after their paychecks bounced. No Pay We Stay declares their sign made from a cardboard box. Our times, as Warren implied in her speech, are not as different from Perkins’s.

In her presidential campaign, Warren is positioning herself not just as an alternative to Donald Trump, but also as a problem-spotter who can change the way Americans think about the reality before their own eyes. Before her election to the Senate in Massachusetts, she led at least two significant shifts in progressive thinking: In the research she undertook as a law professor, she reframed bankruptcy as the result of bad luck amid unfavorable economic conditions, rather than of debtors’ moral failings. Moreover, a basic premise of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, whose creation Warren inspired, is that the details of certain mortgage and credit-card loans aren’t just fine print; instead, they conceal sneaky efforts to wrangle money out of consumers. In Wednesday’s debate, former Vice President Joe Biden tried to claim some credit for the bureau, telling Warren, “I went on the floor and got you votes.” Warren instead attributed her legislative victory to an outpouring of popular support for the idea, declaring, “I am deeply grateful to every single person who fought for it and who helped pass it into law.”

Some political handicappers have argued that Warren would be the furthest-left candidate ever elected president. But, like Perkins, Warren is betting that if Americans think hard about injustices that are hidden in plain sight, they’ll demand that Washington take action.

Warren and her team have encouraged the comparison to Perkins. On Twitter, Warren’s chief campaign strategist, Joe Rospars, refers to himself as “a Frances Perkins Democrat.” Warren’s slogan—“Dream big, fight hard”—echoes Perkins’s admonition to Roosevelt when he wavered in his commitment to a public-works program. “He wanted to think it over,” Perkins wrote in her memoirs of her years with Roosevelt. “My heart sank … I felt we must fight hard now.” Woodworkers built the podium from which Warren spoke with boards taken from Perkins’s ancestral home in Maine, on the Damariscotta River, to which Perkins returned all her life. Even Warren’s refrain “I have a plan for that” seems inspired by Perkins. Upon his election as president, Roosevelt was prepared to name Perkins secretary of labor—the first-ever female Cabinet member. She arrived at his Manhattan townhouse with a list of demands—causes she had scribbled on scraps and kept in a drawer, adding up to a list of “practical possibilities.” In other words, Frances Perkins had a plan. She extracted Roosevelt’s commitment to follow it in exchange for her taking a job in his Cabinet.