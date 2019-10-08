But the internal U.S. process isn’t the point: the president can make foreign policy decisions any way he wants to. He’s the one who got elected. It may be unwise not to seek the counsel of the experienced national security hands who’ll carry out his policy. As commander in chief, however, he can skip over an interagency process that vets decisions and keeps everyone informed. Nor does it matter that the president disdains military advice. That, again, is the prerogative of our elected chief executive.

The problem is not the process, it’s the policy. As former U.S. Envoy Brett McGurk explained the last time the president wrote off Syria, the most important consequence of this decision is the effect it will have on U.S. allies. The U.S. has achieved the territorial defeat of ISIS with only five U.S. combat deaths, while more the 10,000 SDF forces were killed. We are, then, abandoning partners, Kurds and the SDF, that fought alongside us because we have similar interests—in order to placate the concerns of a partner, Turkey, that does not share our interests.

Susan Rice: In Syria, American had no good options

The sound of U.S. abandonment will be heard beyond the Middle East. The 81 countries participating in the anti-ISIS coalition who have not been given notice of the Trump administration’s decision will all be scrambling to get out of Syria and Iraq before U.S. assistance evaporates. It will be much harder to persuade those countries in the future to contribute to problems the U.S. wants solved, because we have disrespected their contributions and disregarded the political problems that explaining our actions to their citizens will create for them. We should also expect countries that are most reliant on U.S. security guarantees to search for alternatives—to the detriment of our interests on the Korean Peninsula, in Europe, and in Afghanistan.

The White House emphasized that the ISIS caliphate has been defeated. And it is true that ISIS holds no more territory in Syria or Iraq. But ISIS was enabled by political and security crises in Syria and Iraq—and Syria and Iraq remain in crisis. Assad continues his brutal subjugation of the last areas not yet under regime control, and there’s little prospect that he will provide for the reconstruction of what he, the Russians, and Iranians have destroyed. Riots erupted in Iraq five days ago over exasperation with the corruption, mendacity, and Iranian tilt of the political elite; more than a hundred people have been killed and thousands wounded, including from government forces firing on crowds.

Does the U.S. truly intend to ignore these wildfires in Syria and Iraq? They create opportunities for the resurgence of violent jihadism, may spur violence beyond the middle east into our own society, exacerbate the terrible human suffering of Syrians and Iraqis, and increase the likelihood of another refugee outpouring. This is a time for more U.S. diplomatic and military involvement, not less.