Until days ago, a small number of U.S. troops were stationed in northeastern Syria alongside Kurdish forces who helped defeat ISIS and guard its jailed fighters. Now, the troops are gone on President Trump’s orders, Turkey is invading, the Kurds are fleeing, leaving their prisoners unsecured, and ISIS fighters are escaping.

How does Trump defend this situation?

“Some people want the United States to protect the 7,000 mile away Border of Syria, presided over by Bashar al-Assad, our enemy,” he tweeted. “I would much rather focus on our Southern Border which abuts and is part of the United States of America.”

He’d have us believe that this is a campaign promise kept: an America First foreign policy that refuses to risk American blood or waste U.S. dollars in the Middle East.

“Now,” he claims, “we are slowly & carefully bringing our great soldiers & military home.”

But it isn’t so.

Take it from the Pentagon reporter at Fox News, who reports, “Since May, U.S. forces have increased in Middle East by ~14,000. There are currently more than 60,000 U.S. troops deployed to various countries and aboard warships.”

In another tweet, Trump declared, “The Endless Wars Must End!” To which a noninterventionist congressman, Justin Amash, retorted, “Then we’ll need a new president who will end them. President Trump has had nearly three years to end them and has done zero. He keeps sending more troops to the Middle East… He vetoed legislation that would have limited U.S. involvement in the Yemen war.”