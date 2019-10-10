Is it possible to believe that President Donald Trump is abandoning a vital ally to slaughter, that he is ensuring the rebirth of a genocidal terrorist group that threatens the United States, and that he ought to be the 2020 GOP nominee?

Republicans must now confront that question.

On Twitter yesterday morning, Senator Lindsey Graham lamented that “a disaster is in the making” in an area of northern Syria controlled by the Kurds.

The ethnic minority group helped to fight ISIS, destroy its caliphate, and imprison its surviving fighters, even as it feared aggression from Turkey. In return, the U.S. stationed troops alongside the Kurds, helping the group to jail ISIS fighters and deterring Turkish military aggression. But Trump ordered U.S. troops to leave Kurdish-held areas. And Turkey responded yesterday by launching an invasion.

“Pray for our Kurdish allies who have been shamelessly abandoned by the Trump Administration,” Graham wrote. “This move ensures the reemergence of ISIS. I urge President Trump to change course while there is still time.”

Not everyone shares Graham’s beliefs.

There are Republicans who believe that the United States ought to get out of Syria, arguing that nothing is owed to Kurdish forces who were acting only in their self-interest all along, or that ISIS is defeated, or that Turkey is capable of keeping ISIS from reconquering territory, or that Congress never authorized the U.S. troop presence in Syria, or that asking American soldiers to risk their lives protecting Kurds in a faraway mission with no foreseeable end is unfair, or that the presence of Americans there heightens the risk of a great-powers war.