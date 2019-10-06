After the verdict, the House of Lords asked the judges of the Court of Common Pleas to explain the proper legal test for insanity. Their answer was, “That before a plea of insanity should be allowed, undoubted evidence should be adduced that the accused was of diseased mind, and that at the time he committed the act he was not conscious of right and wrong.” The test has over time come to be formulated as something like this (from Black’s Law Dictionary): “A person is not criminally responsible for an act when a mental disability prevented the person from knowing either (1) the nature and quality of the act or (2) whether the act was right or wrong.”

Legal insanity is what’s called an “affirmative defense,” meaning that the defendant, not the prosecution, must prove it. That’s usually done with a psychiatrist testifying that a defendant suffers from an identified mental illness that renders him or her incapable of controlling or understanding his or her actions. If a jury (or a bench-trial judge) buys the defense, the accused will be committed to a mental institution until a medical panel decides he or she is no longer a danger to society.

Though it’s called the M’Naghten rule, the standard in most states today encapsulates centuries of legal evolution. New factors have been added on, such as a requirement of an “irresistible impulse,” but the not knowing “right and wrong” test remained central to legal insanity in most states.

But five have moved away from that standard, and that story begins on March 30, 1981, when 25-year-old John W. Hinckley Jr. fired shots at President Ronald Reagan as Reagan was leaving a speech at the Washington Hilton. His bullets wounded two Secret Service agents and permanently disabled the presidential press secretary James Brady; one bullet pierced Reagan’s chest. Doctors at George Washington University Hospital saved his life.

At trial, Hinckley’s lawyers revealed that their client had been obsessed with delusions about the actress Jodie Foster, and decided to kill a president as a way to impress her. The jury found him not guilty by reason of insanity; he was committed to St. Elizabeths Hospital in Washington, D.C. (He was finally released only in 2016, on the condition that he live with his mother.) Public outrage led to changes in many state and federal laws, narrowing the grounds for a verdict of insanity. The most extreme change—passed in some form by five states—eliminated the affirmative defense altogether. Instead, it provided that a defendant could challenge the evidence prosecutors use to prove that the crime was committed with the required “mens rea,” meaning “mental state”—which, in the case of murder, means that the defendant intended to kill a human being. The “right and wrong” test was eliminated.

Justice Stephen Breyer, like the former law professor he is, in 2012 explained what that change means:

Case One: The defendant, due to insanity, believes that the victim is a wolf. He shoots and kills the victim. Case Two: The defendant, due to insanity, believes that a wolf, a supernatural figure, has ordered him to kill the victim. In Case One, the defendant does not know he has killed a human being, and his insanity negates a mental element necessary to commit the crime. In Case Two, the defendant has intentionally killed a victim whom he knows is a human being; he possesses the necessary mens rea. In both cases the defendant is unable, due to insanity, to appreciate the true quality of his act, and therefore unable to perceive that it is wrong. But … the defendant in Case One could defend the charge by arguing that he lacked the mens rea, whereas the defendant in Case Two would not be able to raise a defense based on his mental illness.

This brings us to the case of James Kraig Kahler now before the Court. Kahler has been diagnosed with “mixed obsessive-compulsive, narcissistic, and histrionic personality” (to quote his lawyer’s brief). For years he was able to hold a job and form a family—a wife, Karen, and three children. In 2008, however, the family moved from Texas to Columbia, Missouri, where Kraig became the director of Columbia’s Water and Light. Karen, meanwhile, began an affair with a woman. Kraig had given permission for the affair, but he now entered a major depression. His mood and actions deteriorated—he was obsessed with jealousy, and badgered his daughters with tales of his wife’s betrayals. The marriage broke up and he lost his job. During the Thanksgiving 2009 holiday, he drove to the home of Karen’s grandmother, Dorothy Wight, where the rest of the family was celebrating. There he deliberately hunted down and killed Karen, Dorothy, and two of the children, allowing only his son to escape.