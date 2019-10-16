Especially because James has built a reputation for speaking his mind about important issues, many American fans were dumbfounded that he not only took a position that aligned with China’s, but also faulted Morey for—as the old saying goes—playing with the church’s money. In other words, Morey’s tweet put the entire NBA and all of its players’ lucrative relationships with China in the crosshairs.

Like many other American businesses, the NBA has staked much of its future on China, a market that has 300 million people playing basketball. Several NBA players have signed healthy endorsement deals with Chinese companies or, like James, have made regular visits to China, as they continue to capitalize on a Chinese market that is thirsty for American basketball. All of that was nearly compromised with one tweet.

“Sometimes,” James continued, “you have to think through things that you say that may cause harm not only for yourself but for the majority of people.”

As someone who has been critical of his own government, James is the last person who should ever give the impression that he favors the suppression of any viewpoint—even one that is proving to be as costly and uncomfortable as Morey’s has been for the NBA. Freedom of speech isn’t something that should be protected only on a case-by-case basis. It becomes a slippery slope for some people—including James—when it actually requires some sacrifice.

Still, expecting James and other NBA players to solve a tense political crisis between China and the league is unfair, and outside of their responsibilities. Inevitably, strengthening the league’s relationship with a repressive country was going to involve some pitfalls. Even though James, more than any other player, is the face of the NBA, he doesn’t have to be an authority on China–Hong Kong relations. Nobody should be surprised if he’s more vocal about issues he’s lived with in America than about those in China.

In 2017, James called Trump a “bum” in a tweet, which became the most retweeted tweet by an athlete that year. James was coming to the rescue of his colleague Stephen Curry, the Warriors guard whom Trump attacked after Curry admitted that he had no interest in making the traditional visit to the White House to celebrate the Warriors’ NBA championship.

That was just one of many times James went after Trump, who finally fired back at James by insulting his intelligence. While conservatives excoriated James for his criticisms, the former league MVP didn’t lose a single dollar over what he said about the president. The NBA may have gained a few more detractors, but it was largely business as usual, and it certainly didn’t put the league in the middle of a crisis.

But what if James’s takedowns of Trump had resulted in a more costly backlash? What if the league, other players, and James himself had lost sponsorships and endorsements? Would he have apologized or backpedaled?