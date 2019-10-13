McNaughton is based in Provo, Utah. He studied art at Brigham Young University, but didn’t immediately pursue an art career, working a desk job in finance and saving up to one day paint full-time. Before the political paintings, he made landscapes and religious scenes drawn from the life of Christ and Mormon Church history. McNaughton acknowledges in The Art of Jon McNaughton: Images of an American Artist (a PDF he provides free of charge to visitors to his website) that he finds himself “constantly checking news stories and posting things on Facebook.” During the Obama presidency, this habit began to inform what he puts down in paint. His most famous work from that period is certainly The Forgotten Man (2010), which shows Obama with his foot on the Constitution and his back turned on a white guy down on his luck—the artist’s figure for the American everyman. It isn’t subtle, but not everyone wants subtle: It now belongs to Sean Hannity, the Fox News host.

With a body of work that encompasses religious and political themes, McNaughton presents himself as an heir to the great masters of the past who painted for both popes and emperors. The promotional photograph of the artist in his studio, which opens The Art of Jon McNaughton, calls on traditional tropes of the meditative, divinely inspired artist. There McNaughton sits, in shadow, before an enormous painting that glows from the light pouring in from the window. He is surrounded by a clutter of paintbrushes, rags, bottles of paint, and other tools of the fine-art trade, all of which mark this as an academic, labor-intensive, and considered artistic practice. If nothing else, he knows what triggers people to think, This is serious. McNaughton, this staged photo suggests, is the latest iteration of a noble tradition that goes back centuries. And in a sense that’s true.

For European academies of art, widespread by the 17th century, the great work of art was history painting. These were visual lessons of courage in the face of death, stories of sacrifice, heroism, benevolence, and all the other ancient virtues people were used to encountering in classical scenes and religious imagery. Eighteenth-century history painters transposed this rhetoric onto local scenes of the more recent past, giving current events grandiloquent treatment. In The Death of General Wolfe (1770), the American Benjamin West, a major player in the London art world, drew on Lamentation of Christ scenes for his vision of the dying Wolfe, the British general who helped turn the tide of the Seven Years’ War in the Battle of Quebec (1759). But West also bucked convention by clothing his figures in the style of the day instead of the classical attire that painters had always used. Sir Joshua Reynolds, the first president of the British Royal Academy, said it was madness. Then King George III made West the historical painter to the court. The artist had set a trend, changed the course of history painting, and earned himself a title.