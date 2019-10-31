The witnesses who have already spoken to House investigators show the divide even more sharply. The testimony has been extremely damning, as I have written: The question at this point is not whether Trump acted inappropriately, or whether he was involved, but whether it was bad enough to impeach.

Those witnesses have been a mix of career civil servants and political appointees. One after another, the civil servants have spoken out about how shocked and appalled they were by Trump’s attempts to extract quid pro quos from Ukraine’s president, to get him to intervene in American elections, and to hold up military aid appropriated by Congress. This includes Bill Taylor, who was appointed by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo but who spent his career in the Foreign Service, and Fiona Hill, who was appointed to Trump’s National Security Council but who was never ideologically or personally close to him.

The political appointees who have testified, especially Ambassador Gordon Sondland, have told a substantially similar story. Democrats have questioned Sondland’s testimony and suggested he may have perjured himself, but the account he offered was damaging to the president, showing the ways Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani meddled in Ukraine policy and the president solicited aid—even if the president insisted it not be called a quid pro quo.

Yet no Trump insider has shown any kind of public moral revulsion at Trump’s actions. Consider John Bolton, the former national security adviser. Bolton, by all accounts offered so far, was appalled by the administration’s behavior toward Ukraine. “I am not part of whatever drug deal Sondland and [Mick] Mulvaney are cooking up,” Bolton said, according to Hill. (It’s now apparent that Trump was deeply involved in the drug deal, too.)

Yet Bolton hasn’t so far been willing to publicly air his revulsion. On Wednesday, House Democrats called Bolton to testify. His lawyer announced that Bolton wouldn’t voluntarily testify; it’s not clear how he’d respond to a subpoena either, and his former deputy Charles Kupperman, who shares the same lawyer, has gone to court to seek guidance on whether he must appear.

This is a microcosm of the Republican response to the impeachment inquiry: There are some who are privately appalled by Trump’s behavior, but they do not apparently feel any moral call to speak out publicly. The same goes for Republican senators, who are willing to give melodramatic quotes anonymously, but are keeping their public remarks buttoned-up. (Bill Kristol insists Republican House members are keeping their powder dry for impeachment, a claim that seems to fit with his past record of predictions.)

Yoni Appelbaum: Impeach Donald Trump

That’s very different from the Watergate hearings. By the time the House voted to open an impeachment inquiry against President Richard Nixon, former White House insiders such as John Dean and Alexander Butterfield had already spoken to investigators and blown the whistle on Nixon. Dean’s motives and record may not have been entirely pure—Nixon fired him, and he later pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice—but the fact that a close Nixon loyalist was willing to air the concerns of a “cancer on the presidency” that he had already shared internally was important to the legitimacy of the investigation.