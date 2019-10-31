By modern standards that is a recklessly fast and one-sided process, but it’s exactly what transpired during the very first federal impeachment. The people involved knew the Constitution well—they themselves had helped write and ratify it, and, yet, what they did in that impeachment didn’t seem to trouble them.

Their target was William Blount, a senator from Tennessee and himself a former delegate to the Philadelphia Convention. Blount had conspired with the British government to raid Spanish possessions from American territory. He and his team of lawyers fought the impeachment vigorously once it moved to the Senate. Before that, during the expulsion proceedings that the Senate held simultaneously with the initial House investigation, they argued that Blount had a right to counsel and a privilege against self-incrimination. But even while making these arguments in the Senate, they ignored the summary impeachment investigation taking place in the chamber next door.

President Trump’s lawyer, Pat Cipollone, has argued that the current House investigation of President Trump is partisan, secretive, deceptive, and unconstitutional, and that to be legitimate an impeachment inquiry must follow basic rules of fundamental fairness and due process. Many Trump supporters and President Trump himself have echoed this view. The problem is that—as the Blount and other impeachments show—the House itself hasn’t always acted as if this were true, and even some of the people impeached have tacitly accepted the House’s position.

For one, until the impeachment of federal judge Charles Swayne in 1904, the House invariably drafted impeachment articles after voting to impeach, sometimes by months. During the 1800s, the preliminary impeachment investigations were frequently ex parte, without the prospective defendant even being present. When he was in attendance, although he might be able to cross-examine a witness or make a statement, he might not be allowed to offer evidence or witnesses of his own. During Reconstruction, radical Republicans seemed determined to impeach President Andrew Johnson for something—anything—no matter what it took. Ultimately they approved 11 articles of impeachment, nearly all of which hinged on Johnson’s alleged violation of a single statute that was itself likely unconstitutional. In short, for more than half of our history, impeachment investigations varied wildly regarding the rights the House extended to potential impeachment defendants. Often those rights fell far short of traditional due process.

But in the past century the House has become more solicitous of potential defendants, and it does now have precedents built up over the course of more than a dozen impeachments. Some of the most important of those precedents date from the Watergate inquiry. By the 1900s the Judiciary Committee had become the main body involved in impeachment inquiries; in addition to conducting investigations, the committee can recommend impeachment, prepare articles of impeachment, or advise that the investigation be discontinued.