Read more: The Washington Nationals’ persistence paid off

And, of course, baseball has its own constitution: the rule book, and players know that they have to follow the rules, even if they don’t like them. Consider the batting order. The rules are clear. The captain of the team (or the manager) gives the home-plate umpire a list of players in the order in which they will bat. Once set, the order cannot be changed without a formal process of taking one player out and putting another player in. This, too, is done in public with the sanction of the umpire, who could rule a new player ineligible if that player had already been in the game and was taken out. This process is analogous to presidential appointments. The president must nominate people for some positions, such as members of the Cabinet, but the nominee must then be submitted to the Senate for confirmation. Rules are rules. Baseball fans know this.

This reliance on the rules underscores the way baseball, like our legal and political systems, can work only if the rules are followed and everyone accepts both the rule book and the constitution, and the power of the officials to apply the rules.

Many of baseball’s rules evolved much like the common law. To paraphrase Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr., the rules of baseball are the result not so much of logic as of experience. The infield-fly rule—that if there are fewer than two outs and at least two runners on base, a fly ball catchable by infielders is an automatic out—clearly developed like the common law, out of experience. It is, in effect, an anti-fraud device. Without this rule, an infielder could purposely drop a fly ball to create a double or triple play if there are two or three runners on base. But the rule declares the batter immediately out, thus eliminating any possibility of fraud. The rule is complicated, and it takes a while for some fans to understand it, but once they do understand it, the rule makes sense.

Baseball is the most legalistic sport in the world, and its actors—players and umpires—mirror the way citizens and judges interact in the real world of the law. By playing or watching baseball, Americans absorb an abiding respect for judges, courts, and the rule of law. Baseball fosters both an understanding of the rule of law and a respect for the legal system. Baseball fans who have never heard of common-law adjudications or constitutional jurisprudence nevertheless have an appreciation for both. Developed on playgrounds and sandlots, this appreciation is refined by watching or playing on a more formal level.

Two thought experiments further illustrate the similarities between the American legal system and baseball. The first captures how players and umpires mirror the way citizens and judges interact in the real world of the law: A batter stands with a potentially lethal weapon in his hand—a heavy wooden stick. The umpire views a pitch and calls, “Strike three.” The batter sits down. He may argue about the call, but he does not expect the argument to produce any immediate result. The batter knows the umpire will not change the call. He will lose. If he started to swing and stopped, he can appeal the call to the first-base or third-base umpire. But if he loses there, he knows that the rule of law has prevailed, and he is out.