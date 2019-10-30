But what has made Vindman famous was that yesterday, he put on his dress blues and marched to Capitol Hill to testify that he witnessed potentially improper behavior by President Trump. And for this act of duty, he was smeared as an untrustworthy foreigner.

Laura Ingraham insinuated on Fox that Vindman was up to something nefarious, “Here we have a U.S. national-security official who is advising Ukraine while working inside the Ukraine, apparently against the president’s interest… Isn’t that kind of an interesting angle to this story?”

On CNN, Representative Sean Duffy said, “We all have an affinity to our homeland, where we came from … He’s entitled to his opinion. He has an affinity for the Ukraine, he speaks Ukrainian, and he came from the country, and he wants to make sure they’re safe and free. I understand that.”

When the host, John Berman, asked, “Are you saying a decorated war veteran isn’t looking out for America first, yes or no?” Duffy replied: “I don’t know what he’s doing.”

The more I watched, the more I seethed, because I am also on that list of foreign-born military leaders, and so are my three younger brothers. We were born in Italy and moved to the United States when I was 11, learned English as a second language, so that we too could be educated and pursue the American dream. Do Duffy and Ingraham believe we have an “affinity” for Italy that supersedes our dedication to the United States? Do they believe we have dual loyalty?

For the four Jason brothers, military service has been at the heart of our American experience. Among the four of us we have over 95 combined years of active duty and 16 combat deployments in the Army, Navy and the Marines (and counting). Our combined awards include a Purple Heart, a handful of Bronze Stars and Air Medals. Two of us graduated from national military academies. One is a Naval Aviator. And my kid brother, a Marine, has two tours in Fallujah under his belt.

I seethed over the attacks against Vindman because on that list of foreign-born soldiers are the Iraqi interpreters I worked with on my first combat tour there. Almost all had to leave their homeland; they came to the United States as refugees to escape certain death for helping the U.S. Army. Many of them are now soldiers in the US Army. Three Iraq born infantrymen were among the soldiers in the Special Forces Task Force that I commanded in Afghanistan. One was wounded and received a Purple Heart. If anyone is putting America first, it’s these new Americans.

But on our most watched television networks, men and women who have never fought alongside heroes like Vindman, or my brothers, claim there’s something suspicious about an immigrant who uses his understanding of foreign cultures to serve America.