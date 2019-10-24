Yet many of us, let’s face it, have never had the opportunity to use or even process that word until this presidency, other than perhaps briefly meeting it when introduced to the Constitution. Tossing it around can only create confusion, which may be useful to the president’s allies, but not to those who would hold him to account.

Yes, the word is “in the dictionary”—but then so is the word ruth, as in the mercy that one refrains from displaying when one is ruthless. Ruth as mercy was indeed once a living word, but certainly is not now (“Show me ruth, oh please!”— please). Its preservation with its definition in the dictionary qualifies as an archival matter. If emolument is used so rarely that when it comes up in the news, most of us need tutorials on what the word means, might we not decide that emolument qualifies, too, as an archival matter? That is, if we all must be told that emolument means compensation and special allowance, then why not just use those words instead and let emolument go the way of ruth? Compensation and allowance are hardly sandbox words, but we all know what they mean.

In any language, words can drift out of usage, often for chance reasons. English speakers centuries ago could refer to expeding as well as impeding, and to exulceration, still “in the dictionary” but today used only as a medical term rather than to refer to irritation or corruption more generally. Certainly some of us have a quirky fondness for words of this kind. One might wish to know the meaning of words like tergiversation and solecism just for the fun of it, to curate a collection of one’s own special stuff, as something to pop out at parties. Books are published gathering words like those.

Beyond this hobbyist’s affection, however, we must understand that print, literacy, and dictionaries occasion something deeply odd in written languages: words that almost no speaker of that language knows the meaning of. This is a bit strange, because words are designed for communication.

In indigenous societies, ceremonial language can retain ancient words that have passed out of use and are no longer understood. My favorite example is among the Lokele in the Democratic Republic of Congo, who traditionally could “talk” by playing drums with different pitches, because their language uses tones the way Chinese does. Many of the words used in ceremony were “drum words” whose actual meanings were lost. But—this was only in ceremonies, and is as harmless as, say, our joyously reciting the nursery rhyme “Hickory, Dickory, Dock” with no idea that those are the numbers eight, nine, and 10 in the Celtic speech spoken by the indigenous people of Britain that the Angles, Saxons, and Jutes encountered. When matters of diplomacy are being discussed, “hickory, dickory, dock” (and covfefe) won’t do.