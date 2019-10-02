Young black athletes are becoming more aware of their power and influence within college sports at a moment when the inequities that athletes face within that multibillion-dollar industry are being challenged. On Monday, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed the Fair Pay to Play Act, which would allow college athletes to be compensated for the usage of their likeness and name. Under current NCAA rules, athletes are prohibited from being paid for any endorsements. Lawmakers from other states, including Florida and New York, have proposed bills similar to California’s.

In the meantime, colleges’ recruitment of the top football and basketball players has become a huge spectator sport in its own right. That Christopher ranks ranks 12th on ESPN’s list of top-100 prospects in the 2020 class, and has received offers from Michigan, Arizona State, Missouri, and UCLA but chose to visit Howard speaks volumes. He’s not the only highly recruited prospect planning to do so. Makur Maker, a 6-foot-11 center who is 10th on ESPN’s list, is expected to make a visit to Howard during the school’s homecoming weekend later this month.

Even if neither of them decides to attend Howard in the end, the fact that they have shown serious interest in the school could encourage other high school players to do the same. It could be only a matter of time before a top-tier player commits.

“I think I have pretty good influence on kids right now, especially basketball players,” Christopher said. “My main thing is to make sure that whoever is watching me is getting the right stuff. I know there are a lot of kids that have told me they look up to me that are inspired by me.” He adds, “Not all kids can go to the Kentuckys and the Dukes and all the other high-major programs that are on ESPN every night.”

Last month, I wrote an essay urging the most promising African American prep stars—including athletes like Christopher and Maker—to eschew big-name schools and instead attend historically black colleges and universities, or HBCUs. Other than helping to revitalize institutions that once were the nerve center of black America, athletes who sign at HBCUs could see some personal financial opportunities.

Most African Americans support paying college players, Some commentators have already proposed that HBCUs going forward abandon the NCAA and create their own pay-for-play league. If California’s new law represents a looming change in the financial structure of college sports, HBCUs are in a position to further advance the conversation about equity for athletes.

As it stands, HBCUs have struggled to compete in this modern era of college sports. Most don’t have the facilities or generate the same media attention as the major college programs. But audience and attention will follow the talent. Laron Christopher, Joshua’s father, isn’t worried that his son will miss out on anything if he decides to commit to Howard.