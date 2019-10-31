That letter predicted that Donald Trump would be “the most reckless president in American history,” citing his lack of knowledge about and faith in the Constitution, his ignorance of foreign affairs, his unwillingness to separate truth from falsehood, and his predilection for embracing adversaries and threatening allies.

Despite the obvious warning signs, the anonymous author of the op-ed willingly chose—perhaps even actively sought—to serve Trump, even as the president coddled Vladimir Putin, embraced Kim Jong Un, alienated NATO, caged asylum seekers, and drew a moral equivalence between neo-Nazis and counterdemonstrators in the bloody aftermath of Charlottesville, Virginia.

The chaos he has now unleashed in the Middle East by kowtowing to Turkey’s ethnic cleansing of the Kurds, and the revelation that he demanded a political quid pro quo for aid to Ukraine, are but the latest examples of how Trump has weakened America abroad and democracy at home.

While the anonymous op-ed was published before these recent events, even then the danger Trump posed was so apparent that its author acknowledged that the president “continues to act in a manner that is detrimental to the health of our republic.”

Yet, despite this danger, the author refused—and apparently still refuses—to break publicly with the administration, arguing that “many of its policies have already made America safer and more prosperous,” citing “effective deregulation, historic tax reform, a more robust military and more.”

So the real revelation in the op-ed was not of an organized resistance, but of the personal political calculus its author and other so-called unsung heroes have employed to cherry-pick the policies they favor, while “thwarting Mr. Trump’s more misguided impulses.”

The author justified this Faustian bargain by citing “duty to this country,” explicitly invoking—and misappropriating—the legacy of former Senator John McCain, whom the author termed a “lodestar” of “honor in public life.”

Indeed. But by prioritizing their political agenda over the danger Trump poses, the members of the putative resistance within the administration put party and personal gain before principle and country—something McCain rarely did and, when failing to do so, acknowledged with a humility that the op-ed lacked.

He would have seen the op-ed author and the resistance for what they are—small-minded enablers, not high-minded, much less heroic, guardrails, who have shown as little respect for the democratic process as the president whose worst impulses they claim to be thwarting.

McCain believed democracy should be practiced in sunlight, not shadow. It is easy to imagine him giving the resistance the same thumbs-down he gave his fellow Republicans for bringing the health-care bill to a vote in violation of regular order—Senate-speak for an open and inclusive process, consistent with our democratic system. That system includes legitimate safeguards against a dangerous executive, including a Congress empowered with oversight and investigative powers; an independent judiciary; and a Constitution that contains processes—elections, impeachment, and the Twenty-Fifth Amendment—to remove a president.