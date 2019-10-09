At the heart of the Handmaid phenomenon is the belief—endorsed by the stars and producers of the TV series, and by Atwood herself—that Gilead is not mere fiction, but is almost upon us in real life. These parallels were endlessly hyped when the Hulu series, conceived and filmed before the 2016 election, premiered in April 2017, several months after Donald Trump’s inauguration. At the time, it was hailed in major publications as “timely,” “prescient,” and “alarmingly close to home,” despite bearing no resemblance to the actual alarming things happening under the Trump presidency.

Notably, Atwood’s 1985 novel itself was partly inspired by the rise of the Christian right in the United States in the 1980s. And, for all its qualities—keen insights into the realities of totalitarianism, nuanced character dynamics, a sympathetic everywoman heroine struggling to survive under horrific oppression—it fails utterly if taken seriously as a potential scenario for America’s slide into religious dictatorship.

The Handmaid’s Tale is based on the premise that an American Taliban—a presumably Christian cult that espouses biblical fundamentalism without ever mentioning Jesus—could infiltrate the United States military enough to seize power after a coup. It also assumes that most Americans could quickly adjust to a “new normal” in which heretics and gays are publicly hanged while women are forbidden to work, own property, or read. (A small cadre of female enforcers, the “Aunts,” have a little more leeway.) Atwood’s explanation of her reasoning—revolutions always build on society’s existing foundations, and therefore social chaos in the U.S. could bring about a radical regime that draws on its deep roots of 17th-century New England Puritanism—shows mainly that she understands neither America nor Puritanism.

Yet, for beleaguered feminists and other progressives in Trump’s America, The Handmaid’s Tale became both a symbol of oppression and a call to arms for the female-led Resistance. In the second season, which moved past Atwood’s material, the show itself began playing to such parallels with ripped-from-the-headlines themes—from evil Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents (here working to keep people in, not out) to attacks on the press (seen in grisly traces of a massacre at the abandoned Boston Globe building). Season 3, in which the heroine went full resistance fighter, was chided even by sympathetic reviewers for turning the story into a simplistic empowerment fantasy starring an “unstoppable Feminist Badass,” as a Time writer put it.

The Testaments, though a far more nuanced work than the Hulu series, still has a streak of empowerment fantasy that panders to the current mood. Here, it’s the fearsome Aunt Lydia—the odious matron of the first book and the show, implausibly revealed as a secret subversive—who takes on the role of the Feminist Badass successfully plotting to bring down Gilead, with assistance from two plucky teenage girls.