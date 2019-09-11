David Frum: Speak up, John Bolton

Reagan’s aversion to military action in Cuba had everything to do with Vietnam, a war that ended just six years before he took office. America’s defeat there left a chasm between a foreign-policy establishment that still believed in America’s Cold War commitments and a public weary of war. An article published the year before Reagan’s election noted that foreign-policy “opinion leaders” were 38 percentage points more likely than Americans as a whole to say the U.S. should deploy troops if the Soviets invaded Western Europe and 39 points more likely to support deploying them if the Soviets invaded Japan. As a result, Reagan—although happy to send money and arms to anti-communist rebels and regimes in Central America—was adamant that he would not send U.S. troops. Asked in 1982 which conditions might prompt him to deploy American forces to El Salvador, Reagan quipped, “Well, maybe if they dropped a bomb on the White House, I might get mad.”

While his Democratic critics called him a warmonger, Reagan understood that no president—irrespective of ideology—could thrive in the post-Vietnam environment if they risked a protracted foreign war. When terrorists blew up the Marine barracks housing U.S. peacekeepers in Beirut in October 1983, Reagan’s poll numbers immediately fell. The following February, just days after launching his reelection campaign, Reagan decided to bring the Marines home. “Once we pulled the troops out of Lebanon,” Reagan’s national campaign Director later recalled, the election was “never close again.”

What was true for Reagan is true for Trump. He viscerally understands something that many of his party’s foreign-policy wonks do not: After Iraq, the public has little appetite for war. In the Republican primaries this realization helped him defeat hawkish rivals like Jeb Bush and Marco Rubio. “I’m the only one on this stage that said, ‘Do not go into Iraq,’” Trump boasted (falsely) at a debate in February 2016. At a rally a few days later, he invoked his supposed opposition to Iraq as evidence that he alone could be trusted not to launch new wars. “People talk about me with the button,” he exclaimed. “I’m the one that doesn’t want to do this.” Like Reagan, Trump understood that while Republican voters favored spending money on the military, they didn’t—absent a direct attack on Americans—want to use it. “We have to have a great military,” Trump declared early in the campaign, “but we have to focus on ourselves.”

Trump also understands something else: While many Republican foreign policy wonks still favor a larger American military footprint overseas, the conservative media ecosystem has shifted dramatically as a result of Iraq. The most prominent right-wing pundits are now more isolationist than interventionist. And these anti-interventionist pundits—who serve as a link between Trump and his base—constantly remind him that he campaigned on ending wars, not starting them.