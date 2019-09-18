Kate Kelly and Robin Pogrebin: We spent 10 months investigating Kavanaugh. Here’s what we found.

There is something odd about Brett Kavanaugh—student first at an elite prep school, then Yale College, then Yale Law School, as he emphasized again and again during his confirmation hearing—playing the role of an everyman. But he can still be the essential American boy. Less at home in the fairy tale of elite American colleges, according to Pogrebin and Kelly, was Deborah Ramirez, who came to Yale as a smart student making do with loans and work-study jobs and struggled to fit in with her wealthier classmates. Ramirez, the reporters write, was “unsettled” by her freshman-year interaction with Kavanaugh: According to her, he pulled down his pants in front of her at a party, leading her to accidentally touch him. Some partygoers laughed. The incident, Ramirez told Pogrebin and Kelly, “ripped away” her self-image as well-behaved and studious; she described the joke played on her as a way to “make it clear I’m not smart.”

Many conservative commentators have focused on another allegation of similar behavior by the college-aged Kavanaugh contained in the book, noting that the second woman to whom he allegedly exposed himself has told friends she does not remember the incident. What struck me, though, was not the alleged second interaction, but Ramirez’s story, and in particular her account of the glee of her classmates. “Indelible in the hippocampus is the laughter,” said Christine Blasey Ford at the Senate hearing, when asked what she remembered of her own alleged encounter, in which she said Kavanaugh climbed on top of her while his friend watched. “The uproarious laughter between the two, and their having fun at my expense.”

There are many people who are bullies when young and remain bullies. The irony is that—even if the allegations about his behavior as a young man are true—Kavanaugh was not, by all accounts, a bully as an adult. The opposite, in fact. He was known as a mentor to young women trying to find their footing in elite circles adjacent to those from which Deborah Ramirez felt shut out—particularly young conservative women, for whom mentors in the legal field can be hard to find. Pogrebin and Kelly cited “dozens of former clerks, many of them women” who told them about Kavanaugh’s “mentorship, his warmth, his eagerness to help advance their professional prospects, and his willingness to support their personal lives, including raising families.” Ultimately, the reporters wrote, they “came to believe an utterly human narrative: that Ford and Ramirez were mistreated by Kavanaugh when he was a teenager, and that Kavanaugh over the next 35 years became a better person.”

Similar character references provoked mockery from Kavanaugh’s opponents throughout the confirmation process, even before Ford’s allegations became public. (“Shut the Hell Up About Brett Kavanaugh Being a Nice Guy,” read a representative objection.) So, too, were stories about Kavanaugh’s warmth and openness as a mentor. Yet those testimonials matter, not because they are exonerating—they aren’t—but because they give context to the very particular pain of learning that a person widely known to be decent is alleged to have done an unforgivable thing.