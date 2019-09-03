Complaining about the cost of official travel is an old and tired tradition in which both parties indulge while in the opposition and dismiss as petty while governing. The problem here is less the overall tab than where it’s going and how it got there. Not only does the president often visit his own properties and charge the government—that is, you and me—but here he has directed the vice president to do the same. (Pence will reportedly pay for his mother’s and sister’s share of the bill out of pocket, which means that not only will he be directing government funds into one of the president’s properties, but he’ll be handing over some of his own cash too.)

“I don’t think it was a request, like a command,” Marc Short, Pence’s chief of staff, told reporters. “I think that it was a suggestion. It’s like, ‘Well, you should stay at my place.’”

Yet what could the vice president do? He was in no position to refuse Trump’s suggestion, which Short valiantly tried to spin as a generous offer. But, of course, Trump was not inviting Pence to stay at his home as a guest. The president could have comped the stay as a gesture of magnanimity, or he could have discouraged it to avoid the conflict of interest, but instead, he invited Pence to spend thousands of dollars to benefit Trump. It’s a double victory for the president, because he reaps not only the cash from the stay, but also the free publicity for the resort. As the president has demonstrated in the past, he is extremely attuned to the nebulous art of enhancing of brand value.

Pence has strong family ties to Doonbeg, where his great-grandmother lived. He said few facilities in the area could accommodate the logistical needs of his entourage—but other presidents and vice presidents have visited Ireland and found places to stay. Willing or not, Pence is already an accomplice in lining Trump’s pockets. As the Daily Beast reports, Pence’s PAC has spent more than $200,000 at Trump properties since 2017.

Conversations about the ways Trump has used the presidency to benefit himself often bog down in obscure discussions about the Emoluments Clause, standing, and other legal arcana. The Doonbeg example is comparatively simple, though: Trump is using government travel to line his own pockets. Trump’s actions in driving business to his properties may or may not be legal, but they are undeniably scandalous. Matt Yglesias points out that for other politicians, this sort of move is a career death sentence: “When it turned out that Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh was making companies that contracted with the city buy copies of her book, she was drummed out of office almost immediately.” For Trump, it’s business—literally—as usual.

Trump says it is “probably costing me from $3 to $5 billion” to be president. That number is hyperinflated, just as Trump’s previous estimates of brand value were, but it may be true that Trump is actually losing money as a result of being president. (Because Trump’s company is privately held, and because he has not released tax returns like previous presidents, it’s hard to get a full accounting.) Mar-a-Lago, Bedminster, and the Trump International Hotel have become popular destinations, both because they are closely associated with the president and because customers clearly view spending money there as a way to curry favor with him. Attorney General Bill Barr will spend about $30,000 on a Justice Department holiday party, The Washington Post reported last week.