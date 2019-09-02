This isn’t the first time that the people of Hong Kong have feared for their future. Before the U.K. returned control of Hong Kong to China, in 1997, many worried that Hong Kongers wouldn’t trust the new regime. That’s why the British and Chinese governments agreed on the Sino-British Joint Declaration in 1984 and lodged it as a treaty with the UN. The agreement made clear what was planned, and pledged that the international accord would endure for 50 years. Five years later, the declaration would prove essential in calming Hong Kongers who learned of unrest across China and watched the violent repression in Tiananmen Square.

Many considered fleeing—but again, Britain steadied the ship. In 1981, Hong Kongers’ status changed from the same as all other British citizens—known as citizens of the U.K. and colonies—and they became citizens of British dependent territories, geographically split and without residency in the U.K. The Joint Declaration agreed that Hong Kongers would become British nationals (overseas) at the handover, but as emigration began to threaten the city’s stability, Britain partially reversed the decision by giving those considered most essential to the good governance of the city full British citizenship, as an inducement to stay. By guaranteeing their rights, Britain gave them the certainty that they could leave whenever they chose and so bought time. Hong Kongers could get used to their new rulers and become confident about their future.

Now, as then, those on the street and in the government need time and faith if the political settlement necessary to end the protests is to have a chance. Once again, Britain can help. Today, returning rights that British nationals (overseas) lost almost 40 years ago would give those wondering what the future brings the confidence to wait, secure in the knowledge that they have options whatever the outcome of the current unrest. It could lower the stakes of the protests, and encourage the political dialogue that will be the only solution to the present unrest.

The decision to strip Hong Kongers of their rights as British citizens was wrong and counterproductive. Instead of defending the U.K. from mass migration, it cut Britain off from the Asian economic miracle, and removed rights from people who had grown up on the rule of law. We need to correct that mistake, and not just for ourselves.

More important, British nationals, wherever they live, should have access to the certainty of the rule of law. They should also have the freedom to make decisions about their lives at an appropriate pace, without feeling the need to preempt events. The irony is that without the knowledge they can leave, many will lose the confidence to stay, triggering an early and, if wisdom returns, unnecessary migration to the U.K.