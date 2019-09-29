National security—it’s an unusual phrase. Americans use it to frame war, terror, and everything else. Refugees fleeing violence and destitution are considered a “national-security threat.” So too are imported automobiles, as the Trump administration declared last year. Chinese ownership of the dating app Grindr “constitutes a national-security risk.” And Greenland, Senator Tom Cotton asserts, is “vital to our national security,” a sentiment that recently motivated the U.S. government to offer to buy the Arctic territory from Denmark. Trump vaguely summed up the national-security rationale: “Strategically, for the United States, it would be nice.”
The phrase’s ability to get stuff done is also unusual. Policy makers who intone those magic words can turn unpopular policies into law or, more miraculously, suspend the law itself. One act of legal levitation was President George W. Bush’s suspension of habeas corpus for foreign detainees, a move that enabled the Defense Department to lock up so-called enemy combatants in Guantánamo Bay without trial, indefinitely.
Uttering the phrase can make plenty of things disappear. Shelf upon shelf of government documents vanish from public sight after being wrapped in security classifications. According to the Harvard science historian Peter Galison, the total number of pages in the “classified universe” grows at a rate five times faster than does the page total of the Library of Congress, the self-described largest library in the world. Poof!
One might think the country has always been obsessed with national security. But Americans didn’t begin using the phrase with any frequency until the 1940s. In fact, the Cambridge historian Andrew Preston has counted a mere four mentions of national security by U.S. presidents from 1918 to 1931. That is an average of one utterance for each of the presidents who served during that period. It’s also fewer than the number of times I wrote national security in the opening paragraph of this essay.
Not only did Americans not use the phrase, they didn’t have the idea. Until national security emerged from the Great Depression and Second World War, Americans didn’t have a concept that linked together so many disparate policy domains, from information and infrastructure to terrorism and trade.
Read more: 15 years after 9/11, are we any safer?
What Americans did have was the idea of “national defense.” But this wasn’t a synonym for national security. Its contents were limited to matters of war. Consider the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act of 1930, a protectionist measure that drove the tariff rate up to a near-record level. Concern for defense didn’t appear much in the hearings, nor was the phrase national defense to be found at all in the 283 pages of the act. Trade, in other words, was not a part of defense. By contrast, the Trump administration labeled Canada a “national-security threat” because of its steel exports.
Many of the differences between “national defense” and “national security” were laid out by Edward Mead Earle, a historian based at the Institute for Advanced Study from the 1930s to the ’50s. In the middle of what contemporaries called “the world crisis,” Earle and his Princeton Military Studies Group worked out the first theory of national security, and they helped to popularize the concept among ordinary Americans and policy elites.
Speaking in 1940 before a New York auditorium crowded with academics, military men, and journalists, Earle declared defense to be “misleading.” The term implied a passive and reactive position, one of “waiting until the enemy is at one’s gates”—which amounted to suicide in an age of totalitarianism and air power, when aggressors had the advantage. “Perhaps,” Earle said to the audience, “a better word is security.”
Earle didn’t coin the phrase, as evidenced by the presidential uses of it after the First World War. Nor did he invent many of its constitutive parts, many of which could be seen already in practice in Nazi Germany, Imperial Japan, and and even some democratic states. National security seemed to be swirling in the air. But Earle introduced something new. He articulated a novel way of envisioning the world and one’s place in it. I have called this elsewhere a “national security imagination.”
It was a peculiar, militarized imagination that transformed the economy into a geopolitical machine, distant conflicts into immediate dangers, and military preparedness into a permanent condition. National security therefore shattered the boundary between civilian and soldier, domestic and foreign, and even war and peace.
The phrase caught on, quickly becoming a watchword of the war effort. A month after Earle’s speech in that New York auditorium, Franklin Delano Roosevelt gave his first radio address centered on the idea: “My friends,” the president told the nation, “this is not a fireside chat on war. It is a talk on national security.” By 1945, one Washington insider said, it had become impossible to “go to a dinner party” without coming across talk of the “future security of the United States.” After the war, interest in security was institutionalized through the National Security Act of 1947, which established the National Security Resources Board, the Central Intelligence Agency, and the National Security Council. The National Security Agency arrived five years later.
The imaginative dimensions of national security were on full display during the early Cold War. An ocean away from the U.S. mainland, the countries of Southeast Asia were imagined as a set of wobbly dominoes; one tipping over to communism would lead to the obliteration of American security. The Red Scare imagined a communist fifth column infiltrating America. During a House Un-American Activities Committee hearing, one congressman berated a women-led pacifist organization’s “fight for peace” for its “disarming effect” on national security. And civil-defense initiatives imagined the home as a site of national security, as families built nuclear bunkers and bought Armageddon supplies. “Plant security consciousness in your own mind,” an NSA motivational poster instructed, “cultivate security consciousness in the minds of others,” and “reap the satisfaction of doing your part in protecting our national security.” It was imagined to be everyone’s job.
More recently, the War on Terror expanded the national-security imagination. The 9/11 Commission named “failure of imagination” as one of the crucial errors leading up to the attack on September 11. Simply put, experts had failed to imagine a civilian aircraft being converted into a ballistic missile. The authors went on to propose “routinizing, even bureaucratizing, the exercise of imagination.” It was a proposal that Edward Mead Earle might have appreciated, but it was one that South Park brutally satirized in its “Imaginationland” trilogy. After terrorists hijack America’s imagination in the cartoon series, the Pentagon decides, absurdly, to nuke it. “It’s time to go in and get our imaginations under control,” a general urges.
Before the United States entered World War II, Earle declared that “security involves more than defense.” It was an elastic and expansive alternative, “more concerned with measures that prevent trouble than with those which salvage what one can from disaster.” But this also rendered the concept uncontainable.
What was not connected to national security was hard to say, as feelings of insecurity pushed for it to cover more and more policy areas, like a spilled can of paint. Carl von Clausewitz famously wrote that “war is the continuation of policies by other means.” But, as the Georgetown law professor Rosa Brooks argues, “those ‘other means’ have expanded beyond recognition.”
Also difficult was defining geographic limits. The totalizing conception of national security drove the American military from the fictional Imaginationland to the very real battlefields around the world. American national security, apparently, depended on the political systems of comparably small, far-flung countries such as Vietnam and Afghanistan, to deadly effect. Those magic words turn out to perform more than a vanishing act.
But “national security” doesn’t have to be vertigo-inducing in scope. Given how recent the shift away from “national defense” was, “national security” doesn’t have to be anything. This is not to deny the dangers of the modern world. Rather, it is to ask whether imported car parts or peace advocacy should be considered national-security threats.
We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.