One might think the country has always been obsessed with national security. But Americans didn’t begin using the phrase with any frequency until the 1940s. In fact, the Cambridge historian Andrew Preston has counted a mere four mentions of national security by U.S. presidents from 1918 to 1931. That is an average of one utterance for each of the presidents who served during that period. It’s also fewer than the number of times I wrote national security in the opening paragraph of this essay.

Not only did Americans not use the phrase, they didn’t have the idea. Until national security emerged from the Great Depression and Second World War, Americans didn’t have a concept that linked together so many disparate policy domains, from information and infrastructure to terrorism and trade.

Read more: 15 years after 9/11, are we any safer?

What Americans did have was the idea of “national defense.” But this wasn’t a synonym for national security. Its contents were limited to matters of war. Consider the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act of 1930, a protectionist measure that drove the tariff rate up to a near-record level. Concern for defense didn’t appear much in the hearings, nor was the phrase national defense to be found at all in the 283 pages of the act. Trade, in other words, was not a part of defense. By contrast, the Trump administration labeled Canada a “national-security threat” because of its steel exports.

Many of the differences between “national defense” and “national security” were laid out by Edward Mead Earle, a historian based at the Institute for Advanced Study from the 1930s to the ’50s. In the middle of what contemporaries called “the world crisis,” Earle and his Princeton Military Studies Group worked out the first theory of national security, and they helped to popularize the concept among ordinary Americans and policy elites.

Speaking in 1940 before a New York auditorium crowded with academics, military men, and journalists, Earle declared defense to be “misleading.” The term implied a passive and reactive position, one of “waiting until the enemy is at one’s gates”—which amounted to suicide in an age of totalitarianism and air power, when aggressors had the advantage. “Perhaps,” Earle said to the audience, “a better word is security.”

Earle didn’t coin the phrase, as evidenced by the presidential uses of it after the First World War. Nor did he invent many of its constitutive parts, many of which could be seen already in practice in Nazi Germany, Imperial Japan, and and even some democratic states. National security seemed to be swirling in the air. But Earle introduced something new. He articulated a novel way of envisioning the world and one’s place in it. I have called this elsewhere a “national security imagination.”