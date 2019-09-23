During his Twitter tirade, Brown vented about being the victim of a double standard, pointing out that Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft as examples of league members whose standing in the league was never in jeopardy despite the fact that Roethlisberger was twice accused of rape and served only a four-game suspension, and Kraft is facing two misdemeanor counts of solicitation of prostitution after being caught in a prostitution sting at a spa in Jupiter, Florida. Kraft is still awaiting trial, but NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said at the league owners meetings in March that he wouldn’t make any determinations until all the facts had been gathered. About Roethlisberger, Brown tweeted, “4 games for Big Ben crazy world I'm done with it.” Of Kraft, he said: "Kraft got caught in the parlor AB speculations fired different strokes different folks clearly.” (He later deleted both comments.)

It’s certainly true that NFL players often don’t get the same benefit of the doubt in criminal cases that Kraft did. As was the case with Roethlisberger, the NFL has shown that it doesn’t need a conviction to punish a player. Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was suspended six games in 2017 after being accused of domestic violence, despite a lengthy legal battle over the credibility of those accusations.

What Brown didn’t acknowledge is that he himself is the latest example of the lengths the league will go through to excuse or overlook allegations of predatory behavior toward women. Even though, on September 10, his former athletic trainer, Britney Taylor, filed a civil suit accusing him of rape, Brown still played in the Patriots 43-0 blowout of the Miami Dolphins a few days later.

Brown is wrong about about a double standard in this sense: NFL teams and the league office definitely have a consistent way of addressing violence against women. Talented players get multiple opportunities to succeed professionally; the league gets involved only as much as it needs to protect its image.

Had Brown not self-destructed in so spectacular a fashion, he likely would still have a job and maybe even played in the Patriots decisive 30-14 win over the New York Jets on Sunday. The fact that he had been accused of rape by one woman, and sexual misconduct by another would not, on its own, have been enough to keep him off the field. Last Monday, the NFL reportedly met with accuser Britney Taylor, a former athletic trainer who accused Brown in a civil suit of sexually assaulting her multiple times.

Last week, Sports Illustrated published a damning piece in which an unnamed female artist claimed that Brown, who had hired her to paint a mural at his home, approached her from behind with just a hand towel over his genitals. When she ignored him, reporter Robert Klemko’s story alleged, Brown failed to pay her for her work. New England, according to Klemko, had told Brown not to have any contact with his accuser. When the artist received threatening texts after the Sports Illustrated story was published, that was it for the Patriots’ newest receiver.