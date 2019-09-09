A more active approach doesn’t mean that everything should be left to governments and regulation. That would be as shortsighted and unsuccessful as asking governments to do nothing at all. Individual companies need to step up, and work more collaboratively across the tech sector.

When Microsoft was in the hot seat with antitrust issues around the world two decades ago, we recognized that we needed to change. I took from our battles three lessons that we continue to learn from and apply. They seem as relevant to the entire tech sector today as they did to our company in the past.

First, we needed to accept the heightened expectations that those in government, the industry, our customers, and society at large had for us. We had to assume more responsibility, whether it was required by law or not. We were no longer an upstart. We needed to strive to set an example rather than argue that we could do whatever we wanted.

Second, we needed to get out and listen to what other people had to say, and do more to help solve the technology problems that needed to be solved. That meant building constructive working relationships with more people. But that was just the start. We had to understand perceptions and concerns. We needed to do a better job of solving small problems before they grew out of control. We sat down more frequently with governments and even our competitors to find common ground. We recognized that we’d undoubtedly face some hard questions, and we would need to find the courage to compromise.

There were days when some engineers argued that we should instead keep on fighting. At times, I almost felt that they were calling my courage into question. While occasionally we needed to stand our ground, there were many moments when it took more bravery to compromise than it did to keep fighting. And it took persistence as well. The quest for common ground often led to negotiations that ended in impasse and failure before we could come back together and reach an agreement. We needed to develop the ability to fail gracefully, complimenting the other side even when things fell apart so we could preserve the ability to work through the hard problems again when the right moment arrived. It almost always did.

And finally, we needed to develop a more principled approach to our work. We needed to maintain an entrepreneurial culture, while also integrating it with principles that we could talk about both internally and externally. We began to develop such principles, first for antitrust issues and later for interoperability and human-rights questions. Among its other virtues, this approach both helps and forces us to think about the responsibilities we bear and the best ways to address them.

Spreading these approaches across the tech sector will require a cultural change. For a lot of good reasons, tech companies have traditionally focused first on developing a product or service that is exciting, and then on attracting as many users as possible as quickly as possible. Often, little time or attention is devoted to issues beyond this. As Reid Hoffman has captured accurately in his term blitzscaling, a “lightning‑fast path” that prioritizes speed over efficiency provides the best approach to developing market‑leading technology on a global scale. Even when companies achieve this type of leadership position, they retain an ongoing need to move quickly. It’s easy to imagine the concerns that would arise in Silicon Valley when weighty demands threatened to slow innovation down.