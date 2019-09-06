To address teacher shortages, policymakers at the national and local level have proposed more extensive recruitment efforts and looser certification rules. But a deep look at the numbers suggests that such tinkering will only achieve so much. Teachers, on average, are paid significantly less than similar college graduates. According to research that my colleague Lawrence Mishel and I published this year, the pay disparity has reached a record high.

Read: The larger concerns behind the teachers’ strikes

For decades, school districts had essentially a captive labor pool. As discrimination against women has decreased in law, medicine, finance, and other professional fields, the United States keeps paying public-school teachers as if women had no other career choices. Yet lawmakers—including market-oriented conservatives who, in other contexts, might recognize that compensation must rise if supply is to meet demand—have been loath to allocate enough money to keep would-be teachers from doing something else.

Mishel and I have been analyzing teacher wages and compensation since 2004. In our earliest work, we analyzed the 1960 Census to get a long look at the trend. Women, who were shut out of most other occupations, represented 73 percent of teachers. Nearly half of all employed women, with at least three years of college in 1960, were elementary-school teachers and secondary-school teachers. These two occupational categories held, by far, the highest shares of women. (You will not be surprised to learn that nursing, with 8.6 percent of educated women, came in third). Our analysis accounted for differences in age, education, experience, geographic region, and other factors. Mishel and I found that, in 1960, women who were teachers enjoyed a 15 percent relative wage premium compared with similar female workers. In other words, becoming a teacher was more lucrative than other fields open to women. That wage premium had fallen to 6.9 percent by 1979. By the mid-1990s—as illustrated in the chart below—women teachers and other professional women were at parity. But that quickly turned into a sizable penalty for women teachers. By 2018, they were earning 15.1 percent less than similar working women.

In other words, the wages of women teachers relative to other female professionals plunged by 30 percentage points from 1960 to 2018. As women became more educated, and occupations long out of reach opened to them, wages for women outside of education also increased.

All permanent teachers are now required to have at least a bachelor’s degree, so Mishel and I compared the relative weekly wages of public school teachers with those of other college graduates. From 1996 to 2018, we found, the average weekly wage level of all public school teachers actually decreased from $1,216 to $1,195, when adjusted for inflation. The squeeze on teachers’ pay did not happen, by and large, to other professionals. The weekly wages of other college graduates rose by $323, from $1,454 to $1,777. The chart above reports the relative teacher wage gaps form 1979 through 2018. In 1979, teachers earned 7.3 percent less than other professionals; the wage penalty nearly tripled to 21.4 percent in 2018.