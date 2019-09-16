Presidents are, by definition, presidential. Clearly, however, Trump has scrambled, at least for now, what that word means. In the last few weeks alone, he’s called the Federal Reserve Board governors “boneheads,” cashiered his third national security adviser in as many years (with a tweet), and doctored a weather map on national TV. From the start of his campaign in 2015, it was evident that Trump would struggle to meet most traditional definitions of presidential behavior. As a candidate, he made fun of the idea that he couldn’t do so, although in the process he refuted his own point. “Presidential is easy,” he insisted at a Connecticut campaign rally in 2016, striding formally around the podium and affecting a stiff one. “Ladies and gentlemen of Waterbury, it’s a great honor to be with you this morning.” But he looked like a clown.

Yet if Trump has lowered the bar for presidential decorum, the bar has never been fixed in place. From the outset, the very office of the presidency incorporated a contradiction: it was to be both like a monarchy and not a monarchy. Rebelling against the crown, the American colonists wanted a republican society shorn of aristocratic privilege and pretense. But the short-lived Articles of Confederation showed the need for a strong executive to whom a certain amount of deference would be due. Many political struggles in the ensuing decades have centered not just on presidential power and its limits but also on the extent to which the chief executive should be seen as an exemplar of our finest ideals—or just an ordinary guy who can get the job done.

Presidents began revising standards of presidential comportment as early as 1801, when Thomas Jefferson took office. More radical in his democratic proclivities than George Washington and John Adams, who preceded him, Jefferson thought the presidency was coming to look just a shade too kingly. In contrast to Washington, who rode in an elegant coach pulled by six cream-colored horses, Jefferson sat on his own horse, with only one assistant beside him. Where John Adams had taken at one point to donning military regalia, Jefferson chose not to wear a sword at his inauguration or powder his hair. A generation later, Andrew Jackson, the first president to hail from humble stock, threw a wild inaugural that was compared to the barbarian invasion of Rome. At the White House party, drunks tracked muddy boot prints through the executive mansion and smashed the china, forcing the new president to escape through a window. Jackson’s defiance and love of dueling also took some of the airs off the presidency—and have led some today to see him as a progenitor of Trump.

In modern times, presidents have felt pressure to affect a populist informality, in step with the increasing looseness of public life in general. A half century ago, college students listening to a professor like me lecturing to them from a podium would have worn coats and ties; today they surf social media. The rest of public life, including the presidency, has undergone parallel transformations.