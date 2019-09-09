Instead, Trump’s misstatement, and his attempt to make it real by sheer force of anger, now hovers over Washington like Dorian stalling out over the Eastern Seaboard—unwelcome and seemingly unending. Trump’s initial attempts at self-vindication were childish and pathetic, and were met with the derisive laughter they deserved. His Sharpie stunt fooled no one. (“No one else writes like that on a map with a black Sharpie,” an aide told The Washington Post.) Trump’s willingness to lie to the public even when it was both pointless and obvious was troubling, but not new. It was even a little funny.

Developments since than have been more disturbing. Late Friday, NOAA released a statement that sided with Trump against its own professional forecasters. This would not be a problem if Trump, and NOAA, were correct—but they were not, which is perhaps why no NOAA official was willing to sign his or her name to the statement.

On Saturday, the Post reported that on September 1, within hours of Trump’s misstatement about Alabama, and after the NWS Birmingham tweet, NOAA warned staffers via email not to contradict Trump. Or, to put that another way: NOAA had instructed weather forecasters not to correctly report the weather forecast, for fear of hurting the president’s fragile feelings. Instead, staffers were told to offer no opinion at all, even though their job is to forecast the weather. Today, the Post reported that NOAA’s chief scientist—who is only in the job in an acting capacity—is investigating the press release, which he labeled political.

“The value of our science is in the complexity of our understanding, our ability to convey that understanding to a wide audience of users of this information, and to establish and sustain the public trust in the truth and legitimacy of that information,” Craig McLean, the scientist, wrote to staff. “Unfortunately, the press release of last Friday violated this trust and violated NOAA’s policies of scientific integrity.”

Read: NOAA politicized the weather report

The press release wasn’t the only example of undue pressure. The New York Times reports that Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross threatened to fire NOAA’s political appointees over the NWS Birmingham tweet. Or, to rephrase again: A Cabinet secretary threatened to fire staffers for providing accurate information to the public. The Times reports that Ross called Acting (of course) NOAA Administrator Neil Jacobs and demanded that the agency smooth over the contradiction. When Jacobs objected, Ross threatened firings. Because Ross’s most prominent actions in the administration have been dozing off in meetings and lying about his assets, it’s reasonable to wonder whether the demand actually originated in the White House.

As some meteorologists pointed out after Trump’s Sharpie misadventure, it’s against the law to spread a counterfeit or altered government weather forecast. The president is unlikely to face prosecution for this; he’s avoided charges for more serious but similarly blatant misdeeds. But that law demonstrates why the Dorian debacle isn’t just fodder for laughter, nor merely a case of the abstract dangers of undermining facts—though it is that, too. Disaster response and management require public officials to quickly and clearly communicate to the public where danger lies and how they should react. It’s often a literal matter of life and death.