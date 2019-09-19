One way out of the mess, it would seem, would be for the Likud to jettison Netanyahu in favor of another leader. That leader could then agree on rotation with Gantz (albeit an agreement either side may renege on in two years’ time, of course) and form a more-or-less stable government. The Likud, however, tends to be very loyal to its leaders. It has had a grand total of four since the state’s founding in 1948. For the party elite to select a new leader, it would need sound political cover to excuse the coup to its base.

If the president tasks Netanyahu with forming a government, and he fails, that may be the cover the Likud needs. Then, Netanyahu would be nearly barred from forming a government and the Likud would face either a third election in one year, a Gantz premiership, or rotation between Gantz and another Likud leader.

If you’re not confused by now, you haven’t been paying attention. There doesn’t seem to be an easy answer to this mess. To quote a certain Sicilian, “We are at an impasse.” The best bet, however, would be a national-unity government that included Gantz, probably Lieberman, and someone from the Likud—Netanyahu or someone else. On the even of the election I wrote—answering the question who will win?—“Beats me.” I’m still stumped.

Yet despite all the uncertainty, the bottom line remains more important than partisan politics. The election is ultimately about policy, about the prospect of peace some day, and about the health of Israeli democracy itself.

Most Israeli policy would not change with a different prime minister. The basic attitudes of Lieberman, Likud, and Blue and White on Iran, on Hizbullah, on Hamas, on world relations, and even on the prospects of achieving peace with the Palestinians, are all more or less in consensus. A Gantz government would at least hope for a different outcome with the Palestinians and would take a slightly different approach to managing the protracted interim—a small but meaningful difference. But in terms of actionable policy, continuity would be the rule.

The need for change in Israel is, nonetheless, acute. Netanyahu was, for most of his long term, a relatively cautious—if hawkish and bellicose—leader. He talked tough, but he rarely went to war. This was part of the secret of his success. He was always focused on his political survival, but for the most part he was also a responsible leader on matters of national security.

That caution and modicum of responsibility seem to have dissipated in recent years. With his political longevity—he’s now Israel’s longest serving prime minister—and repeated victories at the polls, he apparently started to buy the empty flattery thrown at him and to believe that he was irreplaceable. He may genuinely think that for Israel’s sake—and not just for his own legal salvation—he must stay in power, but he has lost his sense of responsibility in the process.