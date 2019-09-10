Spending in the race was high—around $20 million dollars, with national parties and organizations shelling out on behalf of both candidates. President Trump held a rally Monday night in Fayetteville to boost Bishop, and tweeted repeatedly about the race. Both parties expected a close race, with turnout likely to be low for a special election at an unusual time. McCready placed his hope in a massive field operation, with 24 full-time organizers on his staff.

Once again, McCready was able to win over the inner suburbs around Charlotte, but Bishop improved on Harris’s performance in the district’s six eastern, more rural counties by enough to edge the Democratic vote. The final margin of victory is likely to be close to 2 percent, well below President Trump’s double-digit advantage in 2016 but ahead of the 2018 results.

What changed? On the Republican side, Bishop was simply a better candidate than Harris, who won the nomination after upsetting incumbent Representative Robert Pittenger. Bishop was more seasoned and better connected to the national party, especially Trump.

Read: North Carolina had no choice but to order a new election.

McCready’s struggles may be more revealing for those looking for portents of 2020. He was not the most electrifying candidate, striving for what one aide labeled an “aggressively normal” affect. Democrats nationally, and especially in North Carolina, have gravitated to straitlaced, moderate candidates like McCready, hoping they can win over independents and voters who have traditionally leaned Republican but are appalled by Trump. McCready was able to raise money effectively, and he was able to generate a great deal of excitement in places like Mecklenburg County, home to Charlotte—just the sort of suburban, moderate district that many Democrats won in 2018.

McCready actually improved on his margin of victory in Mecklenburg in 2019. He even improved his margin slightly in Union County, a Republican stronghold of outer Charlotte suburbs. But in the more rural counties to the East, he struggled. Bishop flipped Richmond and Cumberland counties, and nearly won Robeson County, a traditional Democratic base.

A report from Working America, a labor group that’s part of the AFL-CIO, offers some hints into what might have gone wrong for McCready in those areas, where the Democratic vote is heavily African American. Working America began surveying working-class voters in predominantly black neighborhoods in three counties in the eastern part of the district in July. The report found voters were most concerned about jobs and the economy, but a plurality said it didn’t make a difference which party was in power. They also expressed either indifference to or lack of awareness about McCready and his campaign. That showed in the results, as Democratic turnout in those areas sank. Democratic candidates and operatives take the drop-off in places like Robeson County at their party’s peril in 2020.