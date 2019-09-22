The prevailing framework for free expression is getting a do-over. The existence of private Supreme Courts and constitutional conventions makes it possible, even easy, to imagine that this do-over will be governed by the same constraints as real-world governments: constitutional rules to protect individual rights, and democratic processes to set the laws we live under. Other rules that are being retrofitted for private internet platforms also sound like the mechanisms that keep real-world governments accountable to the public. Advocacy groups have demanded appeals or other due-process-like rights for people accused of violating those rules. Some advocates—concerned that “behind-the-scenes lobbying,” to borrow The Wall Street Journal’s phrase, is shaping platforms’ speech rules—are calling for the same kind of transparency we would expect from real legislators about their interactions with lobbyists.

Those are all good developments—up to a point. But we should not fool ourselves that mimicking a few government systems familiar from grade-school civics class will make internet platforms adequate substitutes for real governments, subject to real laws and real rights-based constraints on their power. Compared with democratic governments, platforms are far more capable of restricting our speech. And they are far less accountable than elected officials for their choices. We should pay close attention to those differences before urging platforms to take on greater roles as arbiters of speech and information.

Major platforms can restrict our speech more effectively than any government in history. They can’t jail dissenters, but they can silence them. Increasingly, platforms such as Facebook rely on software that can monitor everything we write, route it for review, or just automatically delete forbidden words or images. Platforms can take down lawful but hateful, harassing, misleading, or offensive posts, and do so very swiftly—even with appeals, they resolve in minutes disputes that might take courts months or years.

But the same lack of democratic or constitutional accountability that makes platforms so effective as content regulators makes them very hard to constrain in other ways. The platform versions of “due process” or legislative “sunshine laws” will be pale reflections of the originals. Twitter may seek public input on its speech rules, but users will never influence those rules the way voters influence actual legislation—by electing representatives to voice our interests, and ousting them if they fail to do so. Members of the Facebook Supreme Court are not charged with upholding the rights users have under the Constitution, human-rights law, or any other legal instrument. Their job, by and large, will be to interpret the platform’s existing policies. Our rights against platforms are, at best, Bill of Rights Lite.