Yesterday’s judgment resolves a long-standing dispute between France and Google over the right to be forgotten—which is intended as a means of promoting individual privacy rather than a restriction on free expression. Now enshrined in E.U. law, the right enables citizens and residents of the bloc to demand that a search engine or website delete or unlink personal information they deem obsolete or excessively intrusive, even if true, and even in the absence of a finding of prejudice. Google and other search engines must delink offending web pages from a search of an individual’s name, even if the underlying article or webpage is lawful and remains online. It, in effect, provides a right of curation—enabling individuals to manage their own reputation online, and to avoid having an embarrassing news article, or an arrest on a charge that was later dropped, follow them around throughout their lives.

This right has been actively employed. In the five years since the European Court first announced the right, Google has received over 846,000 requests to delist a total of 3.3 million URLs. Google has granted the requests approximately 55 percent of the time. (Notably, some 20 percent of the demands came from 1 percent of the requesters. According to Google, many of these repeat requesters are reputation management services and law firms.)

France, which deems the right a fundamental aspect of the right to privacy, has long argued that Google must delink the information globally. No one anywhere, the country argued, should be directed to the web page that an individual has successfully suppressed via the right to be forgotten. In France’s view, this is the only way to adequately protect individuals’ rights.

Google, by contrast, argues that the right to be forgotten butts heads with other fundamental rights, including the speech-related right to access information that is lawful and true. To balance these competing interests, Google delinks the relevant web pages when users search an affected person’s name from within Europe. But the links are still be visible to those who search the same name from outside the E.U. Using a technique known as geoblocking, Google asserts it can make the geographic distinctions with approximately 99 percent accuracy.

Ruling in Google’s favor, the European court concluded that E.U. law does not require delinking to be globals. But the court left open the possibility that the E.U. could demand global delinkings in the future—so long as the law is rewritten to explicitly allow them to do so. And irrespective of E.U. law, individual nations can still demand worldwide delinking if their laws and their court systems explicitly permit it. In other words, global delinking and takedown orders are hardly off the table.

Notably, the court’s analysis basically dictates the result in another highly watched case with even more significant implications for free speech, also pending before the European high court, in which an Austrian court has demanded the worldwide removal of Facebook posts calling a former Austrian Green Party leader a “lousy traitor,” “corrupt oaf,” and a member of a “fascist party.” According to the Austrian Supreme Court, this constituted impermissible defamation and needed to be taken down.