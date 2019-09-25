At its outset, the Hastings trial dominated the attention of the political establishment because it was the era’s most serious internal challenge to the conduct of British imperialism. It was the most consequential impeachment trial in Anglo-American politics (and still is, with the possible exception of Andrew Johnson’s), and it was conducted in a setting to match, the cavernous, medieval Westminster Hall. Tickets are said to have sold for as much as £50, the equivalent of more than $9,000 today. To the more reflective spectators, the Hastings impeachment mattered because the empire was on trial; to the rest, it was simply the show of the season.

For Americans in 2019, with impeachment still a live issue, the trial ought to matter for another reason, because of the man who, along with Hastings, stood at its center: the lead prosecutor, Edmund Burke. Burke is the rare political thinker to have both theorized about impeachment and participated in one. The questions that he pursued through his prosecution of Hastings—Is impeachment a political deliberation or a judicial trial? What purposes should an impeachment accomplish? What is the right standard of guilt?—are still questions that occupy Americans today.

Of course, Burke can’t tell us whether or not to impeach President Donald Trump. But his example is especially valuable because he leads us beyond the standard domestic arguments about impeachment—which usually turn on the precise meaning of “high crimes and misdemeanors”—to reflect more broadly on its purpose.

Impeachment is a hybrid process, legal and political at the same time. It takes the form of an indictment followed by a trial—but a trial in which the accused, the prosecutors, and the judges are all politicians. While these two aspects are in tension in any impeachment, Burke repeatedly demanded that the emphasis be placed on the political: Impeachment, he insisted, is a trial “tried before Statesmen and by Statesmen, upon solid principles of State morality.” Proof of “misconduct in Office” was sufficient for conviction, and if this standard necessarily invited moral argumentation—less tidy than the letter of the law—that was all to the good. As Burke told the court, we have “the principles of honour, the spirit of cavaliers to govern here; not the low principles of jurisprudence only.”

By contrast, Hastings and his lawyers demanded that the impeachment be conducted as a criminal proceeding. Departing from the model of a common-law trial, argued one of his parliamentary supporters, would replace impartial standards with electoral head-counting, “according to the strength of the party prosecuting or defending.”

That prospect did not especially trouble Burke, who stressed impeachment’s origins as a means for asserting parliamentary control over crown appointees such as Hastings. But his reasons for emphasizing the political nature of impeachment went deeper.