Both then and now, employees of a company are theoretically protected from being discriminated against or sexually harassed on the job. But other economic relationships—such as accepting investment money or serving as an independent contractor—have no legal foundation and can expose a would-be entrepreneur to abusive behavior.

In news reports in The New York Times and The Information in the summer of 2017, two dozen female entrepreneurs spoke out about sexual harassment from high-profile investors, including Justin Caldbeck of Binary Capital and Dave McClure of 500 Startups. The former initially denied wrongdoing, then apologized and resigned; the latter wrote a now-deleted mea culpa entitled, “I was a creep. I’m sorry.” The need for culture change was evident, but my #MovingForward collaborators and I also wanted VC firms to change their policies to explicitly forbid harassment of and discrimination against startup founders and other third parties with whom the firms work. We rallied 89 VC firms to make their harassment policies publicly available on our website, VentureMovingForward.org; an additional 33 made their policies available via email. Every participating firm also published information about which of its employees would field complaints. Making these documents available online meant entrepreneurs no longer needed to show up in person and risk seeing their harasser just to learn—much less exercise—their legal rights.

Changing corporate policies is helpful, but it is not enough. To systemically curb harassment and discrimination in the venture-capital business, we need new laws. Young companies fall through the cracks of federal employment law when it comes to harassment and discrimination protections. Legally, entrepreneurs are third parties, not employees of VC firms. In reality, investors are the closest thing an entrepreneur has to a boss: Many are board members with voting power to fire the CEO. Employees have grounds to report bad behavior to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission under Title VII, but Title VII does not apply to third parties. As such, entrepreneurs have no grounds to take legal action when they are harassed or discriminated against by investors, no matter how generous the company’s internal policy toward its own employees.

The legal classification of entrepreneurs as non-employees exacerbates the already intense power imbalance between entrepreneurs and their investors. Entrepreneurs need VC funding to turn their innovations into companies. Female founders receive only 2.2 percent of venture capital money and only about one in 10 VC-backed entrepreneurs is nonwhite. Conversely, 92 percent of investors at the top 100 venture-capital firms are men, and 78 percent of VC employees are white. The power imbalances at play mean that when harassment and discrimination occur, they are rarely reported. VCs who behave poorly surely discourage under-represented entrepreneurs from continuing to chase capital, leading promising business ideas to die prematurely.