For the GOP, the situation is slightly more complicated. Both the White House and congressional Republicans claim full credit for the economy all the time—a dubious argument, which elides the role the Obama administration played in setting the economy on its trajectory. Yet Republicans don’t like to admit the biggest policy-based reason why the economy surged in 2018 and into 2019, which is this: President Trump secured the very stimulus that Republicans spent years denying President Obama.

Throughout his term, Obama tried repeatedly to get Republicans to sign on to additional spending and tax cuts for the middle and lower classes, which would have increased the deficit. The GOP repeatedly refused to go along with this, arguing that higher deficits were philosophically unacceptable and financially ruinous. In 2016, with the economy slowing down, the Obama administration again proposed a moderate stimulus plan that would target infrastructure, but congressional Republicans refused to budge.

But under Trump, something odd has happened: the GOP has presided over the largest two-year deficit increase in American history, outside of a recession. The party paired higher spending with a massive corporate tax cut, which sweetened a long-term marginal rate cut on corporate income with a short-term tax benefit for households.

Thanks to this infusion of deficit-financed stimulus, job growth and GDP accelerated throughout 2018, and both continue to grow steadily today, despite the wobbliness of global markets and the president’s imbecilic decision to wage a trade war against the world’s second biggest economy.

The upshot is that neither side has much to gain from speaking frankly about the economy: Partisan Democrats are unlikely to praise its accomplishments, lest they undercut their 2020 nominee; and conservative Republicans are unlikely to explain its basis, lest they sound like hypocrites—or, even worse, closet Keynesians. They’ll talk about the tax cut, while ignoring the indisputable fact that they jump-started the economy with the very stimulus tools that they decried as unacceptable under Obama—even as millions of families struggled with unemployment.

Fiscal policy—that is, how a government taxes and spends—is critically important to the lives of typical workers. It helps determine how many people can get work, what they’re paid, and what they can afford with their income. Nearly 100 years ago, John Maynard Keynes argued that it’s necessary and prudent to fight through a demand-constrained economy with deficit-financed stimulus. The Trump tax cut helped the economy in precisely this way: Government spending went up, federal tax rates went down, deficits rose, households spent the cash, and growth accelerated.

There is no question that the Trump deficits are an unprecedented live experiment with sky-high deficits in a non-recession and non-war economy. Permanent trillion-dollar shortfalls would be an economic gamble. But this is a strange and nervous period in economic history, with the entire developed world experiencing pitifully low inflation, low interest rates, and chilly growth, despite years of dovish monetary policy. It may simply be the case that old-fashioned fears of high deficit spending are no longer appropriate for a global landscape with more aging, automation, and other economic factors that may permanently constrain inflation.