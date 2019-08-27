This desire to understand the experiences of people I had prosecuted led me to create a college class that would allow prosecutors to study alongside incarcerated students. The class, created in partnership with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, the New York State Department of Corrections, and the Columbia University Center for Justice, centered on the lived experiences of the students and readings about justice, violence, punishment, and race. For the final assignment, students presented jointly crafted policy proposals to local lawmakers. Now in its third year, this class is being replicated in other jurisdictions, and significantly changing the relationship between prosecutors and the communities we are sworn to serve. My students have persuaded me that criminal-justice reform must prioritize prison reform, and that prosecutors have a critical role to play in that project.

One of my students, told his classmates and me about his arrival at state prison. He spoke about being stripped and shaved, his body searched inside and out, and being given a seven-digit number to replace his name for the duration of his half-decade in prison. He told us about experiencing abuse at the hands of guards and fellow incarcerated men, and about inflicting violence on others. This student—brilliant, warm, and thoughtful in the sterile prison block we called a classroom—was in prison because he had shot and nearly killed another young man. At least at this moment in history, very few prosecutors’ offices would consider a non-incarceratory sentence for his crime. Surely, though, holding him accountable for his crime need not include dehumanizing or abusing him. As long as it does, prosecutors and judges cannot possibly claim they are able to determine how much time in prison is appropriate. No amount of prison time is appropriate if the conditions are inconsistent with our values.

While the criminal-justice system, nationally and locally, has undergone significant reforms in recent years, the system requires far more extensive change. Reform-minded prosecutors in jurisdictions across the country are working to tailor responses to crime to address its underlying causes and reduce our reliance on prisons while still encouraging accountability for those who cause harm. They are looking to public-health and harm-reduction models, as they try to keep many people out of prison and to identify ways to carefully tailor the appropriate amount of prison time for others.

Read: Why so few violent offenders are let out on parole

It is not enough, though, for prosecutors to decline prosecution of low-level offenses and to create alternatives to incarceration for appropriate cases. These workarounds are important, but the majority of incarcerated Americans are imprisoned for crimes of violence. Simply diverting non-violent offenders and reducing sentence lengths will not solve mass incarceration. And the use of these increasingly politically popular strategies for shrinking the footprint of the criminal-justice system ought not delay addressing the unconscionable state of American prisons.