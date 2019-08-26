These diversions carry a cost, sometimes a very heavy one. Axios reports Trump brought up nukes during a hurricane briefing in his first year in office. The 2017 hurricane season would turn out to be the costliest on record. As the destruction brought by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands revealed, the federal government was deeply unprepared for a storm of that size. Trump could have been asking his briefers actual tough questions about whether FEMA was ready for the season, and directing them to stage or deploy additional resources. Instead, he was asking the sorts of queries best reserved for stoned dorm-room sessions.

That lack of focus proved costly. When the eventual, horrifying death toll from Maria was calculated, Trump became furious and denied his government had made any mistakes.

While hurricane-nuking is the most outlandish example of Trump’s search for silver-bullet solutions, patient zero for this approach to governance is Trump’s border wall. The president has given a few explanations for the need for a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico, including stopping the flow of unauthorized immigrants and preventing drugs from entering the country. A wall would stop some immigrants from crossing the border, but sneaking across isn’t the only way to get into the country, and over the last few months, border facilities have been overwhelmed not by people crossing surreptitiously but by people exercising their lawful right to request asylum. Most drugs enter through official ports.

The wall wasn’t even supposed to be the real solution. Sam Nunberg, an early Trump adviser, told The New York Times earlier this year that the wall was invented as a mnemonic to help the candidate remember to talk about immigration. Yet it’s become a singular obsession for Trump, who evinces no interest or capacity for policy detail, even as the U.S. government seems to have little plan for handling other immigration problems except deterrence through harsh handling of migrants.

Trade tells a similar story. There’s widespread agreement by politicians and analysts on both sides of the aisle that China has often been a bad actor in international commerce. The question is how to deal with it. The Obama administration tried, and largely failed, to orchestrate a large-scale shift in American policy toward China. Then came Trump, promising that with some tough talks and tariffs, he could quickly bully Beijing into behaving. In 2018, he infamously declared that “trade wars are good, and easy to win.” But as economic turmoil over recent weeks has demonstrated, this is not the case. There’s no short cut.

Read: Trump’s revisionist history of Hurricane Maria

There is a growing consensus among some left-of-center commentators that Trump’s behavior is getting worse. These examples are why I’m not convinced. Although it’s only public now, Trump floated the idea of nuking hurricanes back in 2017, and he’s been calling for the wall and tariffs since 2015. What has changed is that the negative effects of his poor judgment are becoming more clear the longer he remains in office. It’s one thing to claim you’re going to start a trade war; it’s another entirely to actually get into one, and discover you don’t know how to get out, as Trump sort-of acknowledged in a moment of weakness at the G7 summit this weekend.