Unlike Pecola, I didn’t start out thinking I was ugly. My white adoptive parents, my white adoptive siblings (our parents’ biological children), their white friends, and peers, all viewed me as beautiful, dazzling. They also viewed me as somehow not black, the lone exotic urchin of a lost, mythical sea tribe. I thrived on the attention, and built my self-esteem on an image invented by white discomfort and default. I was a year shy of Pecola in age when my white fifth grade teacher told me that I was “very pretty for a black girl,” which wasn’t the worst of it. “Most black girls are very ugly,” she said, scrunching up her face like she’d smelled something foul.

But by the time the sophomore prom rolled around, when my friend’s father forbade him to take me as his date, even though we’d been friends for five years at that point—only conceding with the caveat that if he took me, no pictures would be taken—the white gaze had fully flipped its power and prism. My beauty and exoticism were all but dead. No longer brown-skinned or raceless, but suddenly black, and undesirable to boys.

I didn’t pray for blue eyes to escape a physically hostile world, as Pecola did, nor in the hope that blue eyes would make me better, more acceptable. “It had occurred to Pecola some time ago that if her eyes, those eyes that held pictures, and knew the sights—if those eyes of her were different, that is to say, beautiful, she herself would be different,” wrote Morrison. I didn’t actually want blue eyes, and it was too late for praying anyway. As I got older, however, all the white girls around me, with their straight, silken hair, with their impossibly pure and preferable skin, seemed to stand in symbolic, solidified mockery at my stupid naiveté in thinking that I could ever be beautiful.

And I didn’t even read The Bluest Eye until years after that.

Toni Morrison was not taught at my high school in all-white rural New Hampshire, and my white adoptive parents didn’t know who she was until after I did, when I was in college and had my first black literature teacher. The passages I underlined and the corollary notes I made in my original copy of The Bluest Eye are, in some ways, as haunting to me as the story itself. “Then Pecola asked a question that had never entered my mind. ‘How do you do that? I mean, how do you get somebody to love you?’” My handwritten commentary in the margin: “She doesn’t know, because she doesn’t deem herself lovable.”

The Bluest Eye is not my favorite Morrison novel, but Pecola never left me. Sula is the one that made me want to survive for her, for Pecola. Its anger and ease, specific ideology and hip-focused friendships all felt like hard-earned heaven, with so much at stake and everything else waiting for its time. Here, Morrison marked the visual of black womanness in lush simplicity: “The birthmark over her eye was getting darker and looked more and more like a stem and a rose.” Sula, with her flaws and disloyalty, was bold, and she was kindred.