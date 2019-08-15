“Could you convince CBS, NBC, and ABC to go along with that?” Rogan asked.

“No,” Sanders said. “You’d have to pass legislation.”

Proposals to give free airtime to presidential candidates have recurred in American politics dating back at least to the aftermath of Watergate. During the 1990s, President Bill Clinton asked the FCC “to provide free or reduced cost television time for our candidates who observe spending limits voluntarily.” The news anchor Walter Cronkite declared in 2002, “It's time to pass a bill that would require broadcasters to provide free air time during political campaigns as is done in virtually all of the world's other democracies.” And the late Senator John McCain regularly included free airtime requirements in various versions of campaign-finance reform legislation.

A proposed law in the current Congress, the Fairness in Political Advertising Act of 2019, would require legacy and cable networks to make free airtime available to political candidates in the run-up to federal elections.

“People used to laugh at Ross Perot, because he used to get up there with a chart and all this stuff,” Sanders said during his conversation with Rogan. “And the media made fun of him. But in fact he tried in his own way to explain his point of view to the American people. And we need serious discussion on serious issues.”

Sanders acknowledged that the Internet has changed politics; that his own campaign, like most others, has a large email list and does outreach on social media platforms. “But television still has a very important role to play,” he insisted.

If that is still the case, it probably won’t be for much longer.

Circa 1992, Perot bought airtime in an information environment where there weren’t that many choices. And he didn’t come close to beating the Republican or Democratic nominee. Today, the Internet affords everyone the ability to cheaply disseminate as many hours of video as they please, unlimited by broadcast spectrum or scheduling.

It’s not airtime but voter attention that is the scarce commodity.

If you’re reading this article, you likely pay far more attention to politics than the average American. Say the 20 Democratic candidates who qualified for the first televised debate were given two hours of free NBC airtime in 30 minute chunks to present ideas. Say all their segments were thoughtful, substantive, and detailed.

How many of those 40 hours of television would you personally watch?

The U.S. population is roughly 329 million. CNN estimates that 9.2 million viewers watched its recent debate, which featured several candidates who are supported by tens of millions. With that in mind, how many Americans would likely watch two hours, or even 30 minutes, broadcast by Steve Bullock, John Delaney, or Tim Ryan? (Those are candidates for the Democratic nomination.)