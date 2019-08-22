Until fairly recently, immigration was a mostly federal matter, but over the past two decades Washington has worked with sheriffs—traditionally a heavily white, male, and conservative group—to enforce immigration laws, especially through jails, which sheriffs control.

Read: The end of the David Clarke era

When someone is arrested, his or her name is entered in an FBI database. ICE can check that database to find people who have illegally entered the country and issue a request, called a detainer, to a sheriff to hold that person until ICE can come and arrest them. Several new North Carolina sheriffs announced they would not honor detainers. They argued that working with ICE discourages immigrants from reporting crimes to local law enforcement. Moreover, they contended that detainers violate the Constitution, because they ask a sheriff to hold someone who has met conditions for release, like posting bail. And they stressed that despite accusations that they were flouting the law, cooperation with ICE is voluntary.

McFadden became the face of the group, partly because Mecklenburg County includes the state’s largest city, Charlotte, and partly because he’s outspoken.

“All I’m asking ICE to do is this: Bring me a criminal warrant, and I’ll hold anybody for you,” McFadden told me in May. “I have 400-plus federal inmates in my detention center right now. You bring me that paper, I got a place to put them. Other than that, you’re gonna fight with me the whole time.”

And they did. ICE repeatedly criticized McFadden publicly, accusing him of making the county less safe when a man was released despite a detainer and then committed crimes while out on bond. The Republican-led general assembly, meanwhile, began work on the bill to require sheriffs to honor detainers. That set up several tense interactions between McFadden and his fellow sheriffs on one side and GOP members of the legislature on the other.

In late June, after Cooper announced his opposition to the bill, lawmakers seemed to put it on the back burner. But last week, ICE issued a statement about another unauthorized immigrant who was arrested in Mecklenburg County, released, and then broke the law again, and then Republican leaders turned their attention back to the bill.

While both the final passage of the bill and Cooper’s veto were expected, the one late surprise was Republicans’s apparent willingness to concede the sheriffs’, and Democrats’, complaint that the detainers violate constitutional rights, which extend to noncitizens.

Read: The new local frontier of criminal-justice reform

“By putting my name on this bill, and hopefully getting it into the law, that it keeps one person from being assaulted again, one person from maybe being murdered, or one person from being raped, because we inconvenienced a criminal for 48 hours? I’ll take that,” Representative Brenden Jones said late in Tuesday’s debate on the bill. (Representative Marcia Morey, a Democrat and former state judge, rose, incredulous, to ask whether Jones really believed everyone in jail was a criminal.)