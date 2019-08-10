Compare her with the previous century’s most famous promoter of spiritual self-help, pastor Norman Vincent Peale. Known as “God’s salesman,” Peale suggested that business success was the most obvious way to prove mastery over one’s mind and destiny, and he became known for cozying up to conservative politicians who shared his embrace of pluck and positive thinking as the way to overcome life’s obstacles. But he wasn’t especially committed to social change beyond lending his support to administrations that implicitly advocated his can-do, Christian individualism.

Peale became close to the Republican Richard Nixon, attacking the Democrat John F. Kennedy for his Catholicism. His commandments to eradicate “fear thoughts” and self-doubt so motivated one Queens, New York, builder that these mantras became core principles of his professional work and his parenting: Beginning in 1960, Fred Trump regularly brought his family into Manhattan to attend Peale’s Sunday sermons at Marble Collegiate Church. These weekly teachings also inspired his son Donald, who decades later asked Peale to officiate his first wedding at the Fifth Avenue church. (Peale accepted the offer.) In a 2009 Psychology Today interview, Trump credited Peale with teaching him never to get “sucked into negative thinking.”

Williamson, until recently, also gave regular talks at Marble Collegiate, but first found her calling to spiritual instruction in a starkly different milieu: the 1970s Southwest, in the late days of the counterculture. After she dropped out of Pomona College, Williamson drifted around the country searching for her purpose, working as a cocktail waitress, an office temp, and a cabaret singer. When a boyfriend gave her a copy of A Course in Miracles, it spoke to her. She returned to her home state of Texas to spread the book’s teachings at a Houston coffee shop she ran, but after experiencing a “flash,” she relocated to Los Angeles to spread the word through the lectures and, later, AIDS activism that made her a celebrity in the early 1990s.

In Williamson’s circle, it was common to regard conventional politics as a conformist stricture one had to shuck off in order to achieve enlightenment. Inward-focused endeavors such as meditation, yoga, and psychedelic and spiritual experimentation—perhaps more so than the public marches or legislative activism that loomed so large in the 1960s but that had done nothing, after all, to stop the Vietnam War—were the key to unlocking human potential, and by extension shifting the collective consciousness.

Throughout the ’90s, far-out forms of self-actualization spread from secluded retreats like Big Sur’s Esalen Institute, where Williamson taught, to converge with the more conventional goal-setting promoted on daytime television, in the supermarket checkout aisle, and, much later, via #inspo on Instagram. In 1994, when Williamson, already a best-selling author with Oprah Winfrey’s endorsement, warned readers of the dangers of being “swayed by false politics” and to “listen instead to the spirit of truth,” her words found a willing public.