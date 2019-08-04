The manifesto expresses extreme versions of a fear that has also been expressed by prominent political figures. President Trump used “invasion” to describe a “caravan” of immigrants trying to cross the border. The Fox News Host Tucker Carlson has called immigrants “invaders” who “pollute” the country and make it dirtier. In the past few weeks, President Trump told four congresswomen of color, all U.S. citizens, to go back to where they came from. He stood on stage at a campaign rally while the crowd chanted, “Send her back” for 13 seconds. He retweeted Katie Hopkins, a British extremist who has called migrants “cockroaches” and called for a Final Solution for Muslims. Some Trump supporters now openly flash White Power signs in front of cameras.

Hate that was once hidden has now been given permission to come out of the closet and drop its white robes and masks. This has real life consequences for communities of color, Jews and immigrants. Robert Bowers, the terrorist who shot and killed 11 people in the Tree of Life synagogue, wanted to punish Jews for allegedly helping bring “invaders” —immigrants and Muslims—into the country.

My father, a Muslim immigrant born in Pakistan who has lived in this country for over 50 years, called me last week, worried about his grandchildren’s future. He fears that more white rage will be unleashed if Trump is re-elected. My children are innocent, lovely, caramel-mocha skinned babies born and raised in America, but my father feels the country he’s called home for half a century will no longer welcome them. My local mosque now has an armed guard with a bulletproof vest standing outside our weekly Friday prayers. My Jewish friends say their synagogues have amped-up security the past year. We no longer feel safe in our houses of worship.

And so, I feel compelled to ask Trump supporters: Is it worth it? How many have to suffer for you to feel great again?

As America becomes a majority-minority country, the nation will experience more racial anxiety, which was the primary reason why many voters went for Donald Trump in 2016. If you have been in power your whole life, equality looks like oppression. Some white Americans feel people of color are “replacing” them with each success, each publication, and each promotion. Those who have historically been marginalized, excluded, or cast as permanent sidekicks, though, finally feel we have the chance to taste the American Dream, which in my home tastes like goat biryani.

For them, our success is the American nightmare.

It shouldn’t surprise anyone that white-supremacist terrorism is now the number one domestic terrorist threat in America. FBI Director Christopher Wray recently said the FBI has recorded about 100 domestic-terrorism arrests in 2019, most of them involving ties to white supremacy. The FBI, for the first time, has also , citing QAnon, which says there is an active deep state conspiracy trying to take down Trump. QAnon signs and shirts now appear frequently at Trump rallies. An FBI document predicted that conspiracy theory-driven extremists are likely to increase during the 2020 presidential-election cycle.